Make-A-Wish-and-Actor-Steve-Comisar-Sending-Two-Lucky-Kids-to-The-Lion-King

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thanks to actor Steve Comisar and Make-A-Wish some very lucky kids will be going to see The Lion King in February from the second row of the iconic Pantages theater in Hollywood. Make-A-Wish will decide which critically ill children will be treated to a night of entertainment and happiness that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Comisar donated the 2 second row VIP tickets to Make-A-Wish. The tickets for this sold out performance are valued at over $2000.00 and include a backstage meet and greet with the cast members before the show and a limo ride to and from the performance. Next month Comisar will be donating tickets to WWE Smackdown and hundreds of $25 Starbucks gift cards to the homeless. Comisar says, “It’s all about giving back. I can’t wait to see the big smiles on those kids faces as they watch the most successful and longest running Broadway production in history.”

Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes to critically ill children for the past 25 years. Their philosophy is that by granting wishes it contributes to physical, mental, and emotional health. Over the years many celebrities have donated tickets to Broadway shows, sporting events, concerts, and Disneyland. Make-A-Wish also arranges for the kids to meet their favorite movie stars, WWE wrestlers and professional athletes.

WWE superstar John Cena has granted more wishes to critically ill children than any other celebrity in history. To date Cena has granted over 650 wishes and holds the Guinness World Record for granting more wishes through Make-A-Wish than any other celebrity on the planet. Actor Steve Comisar was once in prison and he knows what it feels like to be an underdog and lose hope. That’s why he is giving back by donating his valuable tickets to The Lion King.

Comisar’s publicist, Jennifer Gray, says, “Steve made some mistakes and went to prison for it. Now he’s trying to redeem himself to society with selfless acts of kindness. I hope some Hollywood A-listers out there read this and help Steve get some acting jobs so he can contine his once promising career.”

Comisar’s longtime manager, Victor Kruglov, says, “Steven is a perfect example that it’s never too late to turn your life around and start doing the right thing. We love what he is doing and we are all rooting for him to succeed again as an actor in Hollywood.” For information on how to make a donation to Make-A-Wish please contact them at 866-880-1382 or info@wish.org

