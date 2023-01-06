PennDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting for Safety Improvement Project on Haverford Road Corridor in Haverford Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday night, January 19, for the proposed project to improve travel and safety on a 2.1-mile section of Haverford Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County.

The project involves the implementation of a road diet to improve safety on Haverford Road from Landover Road/County Line Road to Karakung Drive. The proposed road diet will reduce the number of travel lanes on Haverford Road to one travel lane in each direction with shoulders and a center two-way left turn lane. This will allow exclusive left turn lanes to be provided on the Haverford Road approaches of the eight signalized intersections in the project corridor.

The road diet will be accomplished by repaving the roadway and modifying the pavement markings within the existing curb lines on Haverford Road.

The existing traffic signals at the eight signalized intersections in the project corridor will be upgraded to accommodate the new lane configuration. The ADA curb ramp and pedestrian facilities along the corridor will also be evaluated and updated, as necessary, to meet current ADA standards.

Construction bids on this project are expected to open in January 2025.

As part of PennDOT's public outreach program, the department encourages the public to attend the virtual public meeting on Thursday, January 19, beginning at 7:00 PM, by clicking on the virtual meeting link, which will be made available on the project website prior to the start of the meeting.

The department will provide a presentation on the project at the start of the virtual public meeting. The design team members will be available to answer questions and obtain feedback from those in attendance using the platform's chat feature. The public is also encouraged to provide input using the project's online comment form.

Please note that internet access, a computer or mobile device, and a valid email address are required to attend the virtual meeting. Any person with special needs or requiring special aid is requested to contact PennDOT's Consultant Project Manager Nathan Parrish at 610-757-1881.

Members of the public who are unable to attend can view a recording of the meeting and a copy of the materials on the project website following the presentation. Customers can also provide feedback using the online comment form. Comments will be accepted through Thursday, February 2.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

