"GIORNO PERFETTO," THE SINGLE BY ARTIST UMBERTO CARCIONE PRESENTED AT "UNA VOCE PER SAN MARINO"

umberto carcione emerging artist known for his piece presented for a voice for san marino

GIORNO PERFETTO” — Christian Napoli / Eugenio De Cicco

ROME, ITALY, SICILIA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umberto Carcione, Sicilian by birth and Roman by adoption. Approaching the world of music by hearing his father on the radio, his artistic career lays the foundations in the early 2000s when, together with three friends, he forms a rock group. With the band he is first engaged in performing covers (U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eagles in the repertoire) and then enters into writing his own songs. His journey proceeds over the years between live shows, performances on important stages, radio passages and satisfactions that do not keep him waiting. Umberto was broadcast on Radio Italia 60s, on Centro Suono, live and in rotation on Radio power Italia.

In 2021 he participates in The Coach as a Competitor reaching the semi-finals. In the same year, he won 1st place at the Festival 2 mari. He participated in Britain Got Talent. This year he participated in the Rumore Bim Festival and reached the final by winning the prize to participate in Sanremo Sala Monina. On 5 December he presented his unpublished work in competition for Eurovision to Una voce Di San Marino All accompanied by the great passion that has always been one of its pillars, and by the desire to acquire notions, cultivate ever new skills. Among his models of inspiration and influences prominent elements of the national and international music scene, including George Michael, Bon Jovi and Michael Bolton.

Another important step in his journey takes place on 11 January 2022 with the release of the song "Pentagramma d'amore" (available on all digital platforms, and on YouTube with official video clip), a single that has reached and exceeded 200,000 streams on Spotify. "Perfect day" is his latest single.

GIORNO PERFETTO