Latest News: Live at the Library to Feature Rare Book Collection, New Exhibition in January

Visitors will have the chance to dive deep into the Library of Congress’ newest exhibition “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America” during Live at the Library in January. Plus, a special display and roundtable will take visitors behind the scenes of a rare modernist book and art collection.

