Latest News: Live at the Library to Feature Rare Book Collection, New Exhibition in January

Visitors will have the chance to dive deep into the Library of Congress’ newest exhibition “Join In: Voluntary Associations in America” during Live at the Library in January. Plus, a special display and roundtable will take visitors behind the scenes of a rare modernist book and art collection.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.