321 Greenstreet Launches Positive, Educational, and Entertaining Children’s Television Show
by Fran Briggs
321 Greenstreet not only gives children an opportunity for quality television viewing, but the content is exceptional and enhances the child’s cognitive, emotional, and social well-being.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 321 Greenstreet has launched a GoFundMe campaign for an exciting, innovative television children's program, its community relations director announced today. The project is located at https://gofund.me/c655a15d
— Fran Briggs, Community Relations Director
The 321 Greenstreet pilot episode as well as additional segments feature themes such as arts and life lessons and are currently being hosted on YouTube.
Filming locations include the HoneySuckle Diner where viewers learn how to prepare a delicious cup of steamy, hot chocolate on a cold day.
“Through creative storytelling, field trips, and interaction with amazing characters viewers of 321 Greenstreet will meet people, fall in love with puppets, and endear themselves to characters from the town of Bear Ridge,” stated Clint Plyler, creator and executive producer of the series.
Plyler says he is generating revenue to employ first-class, marketing, production, and project teams to ensure that the series receives the tools it needs to succeed and reach as many children as possible. He added that 321 Greenstreet is also working to recognize its backers with unique, valuable rewards that represent the television show and Bear Ridge books.
“321 Greenstreet not only gives children an opportunity for quality television viewing but it’s also aligned with the Children's Television Act (CTA) which mandates that broadcasters provide educational and informational television programs for children,” stated Fran Briggs, Community Relations Director for 321 Greenstreet. "The content is exceptional and enhances the child’s cognitive, emotional, and social well-being,” she concluded.
For more information about audio, print, and sponsor opportunities; or presenting products and services to children educational audiences, and everyday consumers, please contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or call 928.275.1342. Fran Briggs can also be reached to arrange bookings, interviews and appearances with the creator of 321 Greenstreet, Clint Plyler.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn