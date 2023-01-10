JSG Associates celebrates 20 years as a leading HVAC/R manufacturer’s rep agency covering the Western United States
John Grier, Founder & President - JSG Associates
JSG Associates celebrates 20 years as a leading HVAC/R manufacturer’s rep agency covering the Western US.
With a combined team total of nearly 175 years' HVAC/R industry experience, JSG Associates (JSG) is commited to its responsibility for providing leading manufacturers with an effective channel for promoting and selling their products across the Western United States.
But according to John Grier, a 30-year industry veteran and Founder and President at JSG, this is just one piece of the pie, “A key focus of the business is building trust-driven relationships with distributors and the contractor communities they serve. The success formula is simple. Through not only providing market competitive pricing, but by being constantly vigilant of our customer needs and consequently applying the investment and resources required to consistently satisfy these needs, we have the opportunity to build customer-for-life relationships”.
This manifests itself across the JSG organization. Stringent and proven processes are used to select manufacturers that produce products providing high levels of innovation and market competitiveness. The company’s product delivery and availability capabilities have been optimized with the recent opening of a 42,000 Ft2 warehouse in Tempe, Arizona. Additionally, they continue to invest time and resources to enhance their distributor’s capabilities through comprehensive training and fully supporting Open House events.
As we all move into a new year, Grier confidently looks forward to 2023, saying “There will certainly be new challenges that JSG, and the HVAC/R industry at large, will need to address next year. However, our strategic goals will remain the same:
- consistently provide high-quality services to our manufacturer partners through our expertise and effective product promotion
- provide exceptional service, expert advice and dependable follow-through to our distributors and contractors
- create a positive and supportive work environment for our JSG team members, helping them to thrive and succeed”.
About JSG Associates
From two decades dedicated to servicing the needs of its partners and customers, JSG Associates (JSG) has established itself as a prominent HVAC/R manufacturer’s rep agency covering the Western United States. Established and led by industry veteran John Grier, the firm's ethos is focussed on building long term relationships across manufacturers, distributors, contractors and the engineering community at large. From deployment of regional based representatives and provision of comprehensive technical training for distributors and contractors, through to the recent opening of a central warehouse located in Tempe, AZ, JSG continues its ongoing mission to consistently deliver value for the manufacturers it represents and distributors and contractors it works with.
