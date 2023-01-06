Submit Release
Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month for the Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day for the Judicial Branch by way of a proclamation.  

Since 2010, January has been recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month by a presidential proclamation. The anniversary of the presidential proclamation, January 11, is known as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

“It’s important to raise and spread awareness about this issue to help North Carolinians recognize and prevent these cruel crimes,” said Chief Justice Newby. “We can help put an end to human trafficking in North Carolina only by rigorously gathering our resources and working collaboratively across government.”

North Carolina has made significant progress over the last decade in reducing human trafficking, thanks largely to the efforts of the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission (NCHTC). The Commission is housed within the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts and works to increase awareness and foster partnerships to bring services to survivors.

The North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission is the legislatively mandated leader of anti-human trafficking efforts in North Carolina per S.L. 2013-368. The Commission is charged primarily with examining and combating human trafficking; funding and facilitating research; creating measurement, assessment, and accountability measures; informing and educating law enforcement personnel, social services providers, and the general public; suggesting new policies, procedures, and legislation; and developing regional response teams and identifying gaps in law enforcement or service provision and recommending solutions. 

