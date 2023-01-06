Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,928 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Sup­ports U.S. Cham­ber of Com­merce in Law­suit Against Biden Administration’s Exec­u­tive Overreach

Attorney General Paxton joined a Georgia-led amicus brief in a Tyler, Texas federal district court supporting the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s motion for summary judgment in a case against the Biden Administration’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”).  

The case was brought after the Biden Administration’s CFPB attempted to incorporate overly broad and unreasonable new anti-discrimination laws that go far beyond the statutory authority established in the Dodd-Frank Act. Seemingly aware of its own impropriety, CFPB implemented the new rule discreetly through its 2,000 page “examination manual” rather than going through the standard rule-change process that would allow for public comment and judicial review.  

Unfortunately, this has become the new norm when it comes to the Biden Administration. The Biden Administration’s neglect for proper administrative processes and its attempts to radically change the country through executive overreach has infiltrated nearly every policy area, spanning from the radical climate agenda to the billion-dollar student loan giveaway. This wrong-headed approach has eroded principles of federalism and the separation of powers, and has imposed profoundly negative impacts upon the American people. 

As the brief states: “Employer regulation, antidiscrimination, consumer protection—these are all fundamental aspects of the States’ police power. Again, States already have antidiscrimination statutes, they already protect consumers, and they already regulate these types of entities. If CFPB is going to intrude on that sphere of authority, it must have clear authorization to do so, and it simply does not.” 

To read the full amicus brief, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Sup­ports U.S. Cham­ber of Com­merce in Law­suit Against Biden Administration’s Exec­u­tive Overreach

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.