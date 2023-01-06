Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,913 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites the public to birdwatch on conservation areas in the Northeast Region

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to take advantage of the lack of foliage on conservation areas (CA) this winter and observe birds in their natural habitats. Birdwatching, or birding, is a relaxing hobby that can be done both in rural and urban settings.

Getting started birdwatching is simple; find a pair of binoculars and a bird identification book then look to the sky. There are also plenty of resources online to aid in bird identification. Finding places to birdwatch can be slightly more challenging, but MDC encourages the use of the MO Outdoors App to find a CA that offers excellent birdwatching.

The MO Outdoors App is available for free for Android and Apple smartphone users. When the app is opened, the user can choose the “birdwatching” tile to gain access to information about local CAs that offer birdwatching.

MDC reminds the public to check if the CA chosen has any access restrictions as availability can be limited during hunting seasons. To find information on accessibility for a CA by name, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pc. For more information about birding in general, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fT.

You just read:

MDC invites the public to birdwatch on conservation areas in the Northeast Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.