MDC invites the public to birdwatch on conservation areas in the Northeast Region

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to take advantage of the lack of foliage on conservation areas (CA) this winter and observe birds in their natural habitats. Birdwatching, or birding, is a relaxing hobby that can be done both in rural and urban settings.

Getting started birdwatching is simple; find a pair of binoculars and a bird identification book then look to the sky. There are also plenty of resources online to aid in bird identification. Finding places to birdwatch can be slightly more challenging, but MDC encourages the use of the MO Outdoors App to find a CA that offers excellent birdwatching.

The MO Outdoors App is available for free for Android and Apple smartphone users. When the app is opened, the user can choose the “birdwatching” tile to gain access to information about local CAs that offer birdwatching.

MDC reminds the public to check if the CA chosen has any access restrictions as availability can be limited during hunting seasons. To find information on accessibility for a CA by name, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pc. For more information about birding in general, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fT.