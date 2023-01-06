Enjoy winter and nature in January at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center offers free programs in January to help people connect with nature during winter. Trails are open at the nature center in Blue Springs for winter hikes. Special activities for all ages and abilities are also on tap.

Programs include:

Some animals make it through winter’s cold and scare food by hibernating. Learn what animals may be sheltering in a winter slumber in your neighborhood, and how they do it, at a hibernation program from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. This program is for all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xF.

Using a map and a compass to navigate through the forests and woodlands may be old school, but very effective, and cell phone service is not essential. Learn how to use map and compass to find your way around the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 21. MDC will provide topographic maps and a brass-plate compass. This program is for participants ages 8 and older. Those between ages 8 and 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xt.

Burr Oak’s Nature Rx programs will begin in January with a double dip. Coffee With the Birds will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Watch and listen to birds at the feeder from indoors, and a short optional outdoor hike will also be offered afterward. A naturalist led Chillin’ Stroll hike will be offered, weather permitting, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Both programs are open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register for the morning program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xv, and for the afternoon event visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fk.

A workshop on managing non-native and invasive plants will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. This program is open to participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fp.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at all programs. For more information about MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and Conservation Area, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.