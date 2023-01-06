Martin Backhausen: The Bright Abyss Is the Ultimate Cross-Genre Album Redefining Possibilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 16, 2022, Martin Backhausen released his first studio album, The Bright Abyss. Contrasting the brightness of light with the seemingly bottomless chasm of an abyss, the project represents unchartered territory. It seamlessly combines multiple — and often conflicting — genres of music across various periods. From start to finish, The Bright Abyss took Backhausen and a team of all-start producers and musicians a total of four years to complete. Yet, it represents and tells the story of decades of musical experience, spanning generations, social boundaries, cultural influences, and even geographic confines.
Martin Backhausen explains, "The Bright Abyss represents virtually every musical and cultural influence that has helped shape and mold me into the musician and man I am today. If you were to read the credits, this album could easily come off as a disconnected, disconcerted hodge-podge. And that's the goal. I wanted this project to tell a unique story and be art that imitates life — my life. Unfortunately, life isn't always neat and rarely follows the well-trodden path.
Bright Abyss tells my story through musical influences and interpretations. I grew up in the panhandle of North West Florida as a mixed-race child that was exposed to the full kaleidoscope of music. For example, I would watch my mother and father dance to old hole-in-the-wall, juke-joint-classic artists like Bobby "Blue" Bland and Theodis Ealey. Moments later, I could be riding in the car with my father to the skating rink while listening to The Doors, Beatles, Beach Boys, and Rolling Stones. And as I matured into an adult, the vast cultural net cast by my childhood continued to capture influences and further broaden my musical horizon. I would listen to punk rock artists like Weezer and Boxcar Kids, emo artists like Dashboard Confessionals, brilliant crooners like Jill Scott and Jazmine Sullivan, and even southern hip-hop artists like Outkast and Project Pat. I created the Bright Abyss as a way to package pieces of me and this music together in a uniquely musical and harmonious way."
As an independent artist, Backhausen was able to throw caution, conservatism, and tradition to the wind. Instead, he focused solely on the music and the emotional waves that ensued. The result is a jazzy and soulful album with withering guitar riffs, emphatic songwriting, and infectious tunes. The Bright Abyss is 42 minutes of musical exercise that challenges traditionalism and pushes boundaries. After spending years behind the scenes helping elevate the musical talents of others, Martin Backhausen is finally ready to take center stage.
