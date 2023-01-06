Submit Release
More outdoors enthusiasts than ever chose a Maine State Park campground in 2022; get your camping trip locked in for 2023

More outdoors enthusiasts than ever chose a Maine State Park campground in 2022; get your camping trip locked in for 2023

January 6, 2023
Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) Director Andy Cutko announced a record set during 2022 for camping nights. During 2022, Maine State Park campgrounds recorded over 319,000 visitor nights. 2022 was BPL's second-highest ranking year for total state park visitation, with more than 3.28 million people spending time at the bureau's 48 parks and historic sites. In 2021, Maine State Parks welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors and more than 315,000 campers.

"The credit for this record-breaking growth goes to every staff member in our Maine State Parks system. Their dedication to caring for our parks and the people who choose to recreate with us is unmatched," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Whenever I visit a Maine State Park, I always discover something new that reminds me how amazing these places are and the impact that spending time in nature can have on people."
"Many of us have been interested to see whether the pandemic spike in outdoor activity would be sustained," said BPL Director Andy Cutko. " Our 2022 statistics show that Maine people and our visitors continue to love our State Parks."

Lock in your Maine State Parks camping trips starting February 1

On February 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM, the Maine State Park campground reservations center opens to accept online and phone reservations for Lily Bay and Sebago Lake State Parks.

Book camping reservations online (www.CampWithME.com) or reach the camping reservation call center by dialing (800) 332-1501 from a Maine (207) area code; or (207) 624-9950. Seasonal reservation call center hours are 9:00 to 4:00, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

Group Campsite and Picnic Shelter Reservations are by phone only and begin February 1, 2023. Find park phone lines, instructions, and fees on BPL's Group Camping and the Group Shelters web pages.

