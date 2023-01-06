Single Cell Analysis Market Size to Surpass USD 18.59 BN by 2030

The global single cell analysis market size is expected to surpass around USD 18.59 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2022 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 18.22% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the consumables segments have held market share of 53% in 2022.

By application, the cancer segments have captured revenue share of 33% in 2022.

By end user, the research and academic laboratories segment has generated market share of 73% in 2022.

The North America region has accounted for 37% of the market share in 2022.

Regional Snapshots

North American region has dominated the single cell analysis market in the past due to the advancement in technologies and constant research and development in this region. This region will have a significant share even in the coming years in terms of revenue. Maximum revenue will be generated in the North American region. As many market players are present in the North American region and this region will have an upper hand as compared to the other regions across the world.

The need for this technology has grown in the Asia Pacific region. Increased awareness will play a significant role in the growth of this market during the forecast period. As the health care services have improved in this region and the amount of money spent on its development has also grown in the recent years the market is also expected to develop. The use of novel technologies and tools will also drive the market growth. As many trained personnel are available in the Asia Pacific region this shall contribute to the growth of the market. Geriatric population has also increased in the Asia Pacific region and this shall also prove to be an instrumental factor in the growth of the market.

Report highlights

On the basis of the product , the consumable segment will show a significant growth during the forecast period from the year 2022 till the year 2030 and it will grow with the highest compound annual growth rate. As the sales of the reagents and buffers have also increased in the recent years the consumable segment is expected to grow. Many consumables are in great demand due to the constant scientific activities in the market.

, the consumable segment will show a significant growth during the forecast period from the year 2022 till the year 2030 and it will grow with the highest compound annual growth rate. As the sales of the reagents and buffers have also increased in the recent years the consumable segment is expected to grow. Many consumables are in great demand due to the constant scientific activities in the market. On the basis of application , the cancer segment will have a dominant position in the coming years. According to the research conducted a lot of cases of death have occurred due to cancer and this is expected to grow in the coming years.

, the cancer segment will have a dominant position in the coming years. According to the research conducted a lot of cases of death have occurred due to cancer and this is expected to grow in the coming years. The research activities in this field have also increased in order to evaluate proteomics and genomics of single cell. The need for therapies in the stem cell has also increased due to which the market is expected to grow and show a significant development. The use of the single cell analysis technique in the research laboratories and the academic laboratories will generate maximum revenue in the coming years. Increase in the number of scientific projects across the world will drive the market growth. The amount of money invested in the genomics have also increased due to which the market will show a significant growth.

in this field have also increased in order to evaluate proteomics and genomics of single cell. The need for therapies in the stem cell has also increased due to which the market is expected to grow and show a significant development. The use of the single cell analysis technique in the research laboratories and the academic laboratories will generate maximum revenue in the coming years. Increase in the number of scientific projects across the world will drive the market growth. The amount of money invested in the genomics have also increased due to which the market will show a significant growth. Library preparation and single cell isolation segment is also expected to have the largest market share on the basis of the workflow. Many new products are offered by the industrial players which will increase the revenue of the market.

is also expected to have the largest market share on the basis of the workflow. Many new products are offered by the industrial players which will increase the revenue of the market. Downstream analysis segment will also show a significant growth as many new technologies are introduced in the market. Automation and the use of artificial intelligence in data analysis will provide good opportunities for the growth of this segment. Flexibility and better success rate or acquired due to the use of artificial intelligence and automation.





Recent Developments

Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a partnership with Lifebit in the year 2022 this partnership aims at building the infrastructure for data analytics which is expected to be the first of its kind platform for the genomics.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 18.59 Billion CAGR 18.22% from 2022 to 2030 North America Market Share in 2022 38% Asia Pacific Market Share in 2022 27.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novogene corporation, Illumina Inc, BGI, Fluidigm corporation and others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

As the cases of cancer have increased and the that's that occurred due to this disease have also increased in various nations across the world the demand for a single cell analysis is expected to grow in the coming years. By the year 2040 it is estimated that there will be 30 million cases of cancer. The growing demand for research and diagnosis for the treatment of this disease will drive the market growth for single cell analysis in the coming years beaded this technology plays a very significant role in the research conducted in the field. would you take the disease and two understand the effect of the treatment and the efficiency of the treatment on the human the need of this technique is expected to grow in the coming years. It also helps in monitoring the amount of spread of the tumors associated with breast cancer and it also helps in monitoring the extent of the spread of the tumors in different malignancies.

Restraints

When it comes to the research conducted in the field expensive products are used and these products available in the market are of the higher quality. In order to comply with the regulatory guidelines which are set by the authorities of various nations the research becomes expensive. In order to maintain a good quality the use of expensive products make the research expensive. Acquiring expensive instruments is difficult for the research laboratories and the academic laboratories. These laboratories have budget constraints due to which the market growth will be hampered in the coming years. Maintenance costs of these instruments is also high due to which these instruments are not purchased by many organizations. All of these factors will hamper the growth of the market and they will also reduce the use of microfluidic devices and flow cytometer's for conducting research or even in the clinical applications.

Opportunities

One of the powerful tool existing in the market is the single cell sequencing technique. It helps in detecting and monitoring onset of the disease and the progression in the disease. It also helps in monitoring the response of the patient to a particular treatment or the line of treatment adopted. It also helps in providing details about the genetic mutations. Market players are constantly engaged on coming up with reagents and instruments which will be extremely compatible with the single cell sequencers. Many new products will be launched and developed in the coming years as this technique is expected to have a greater demand in the coming years.

Challenges

There are many technical limitations that will hamper the growth of the market in the long run. Expensive products used in single cell analysis will also challenge the growth of the market in the long run.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Application

Cancer

Neurology

Stem cell

Immunology next line in vitro fertilization

Noninvasive prenatal diagnosis





By Workflow

Downstream analysis

Single cell isolation and library preparation

Data analysis





By End User

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





