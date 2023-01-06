Mike McDevitt and Tessemae: 5 Things to Know About McDevitt's Contributions to the Local Community
Are you familiar with Mike McDevitt and Tessemae? You can read about some of McDevitt's contributions to his business and the local community here.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike McDevitt is a well-known serial entrepreneur. You may be familiar with the story of Mike McDevitt and Tessemae's LLC, the clean-ingredient salad dressing company. Or you may remember McDevitt's ground-breaking meal-kit service, Terra's Kitchen. You may not be aware of McDevitt's contributions to the local Baltimore community. Did you know Mike McDevitt has volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America for the past 10 years? That's just one of the ways the CEO of Tandem Growth is giving back.
So who is Mike McDevitt? If you live in his neighborhood, you probably know him best for his ability to spread festive cheer. McDevitt is often seen decorating for the holidays. He will hang decorations all over the neighborhood to help spread cheer for any upcoming holiday. McDevitt converted his home into a haunted house when the local Halloween hayride was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. He wanted to ensure kids in the neighborhood could still celebrate. His life is about more than just organic investments. He is a family man who believes in helping his community. He embodies the BIKE tagline of Tandem: Be yourself, Innovate, Kindness and Engagement.
Mike McDevitt isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves to make his community better. He once admitted that he constantly wondered if he's done enough to contribute. Despite his passion for organic investment, he doesn't believe simply writing a check is enough. Instead, McDevitt believes in taking tangible action to help others. He is not afraid to grab a trash bag and get dirty. He has taken the initiative to organize several neighborhood cleanups throughout the years. Although McDevitt currently resides in Annapolis, Maryland, he has spent time living in the Baltimore area throughout his life. He lived in Federal Hill, Fells Point, and Canton. He believes the area is failing youth by not offering enough services at the local level. McDevitt believes the community has a responsibility to provide safer neighborhoods and better education. He has been volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters America in the area for the past decade. When no one in the community would volunteer, McDevitt stepped in as a coach for youth sports. He believes it's the responsibility of the community to provide meaningful opportunities for youth. He has also provided food and vitamins to at-risk children in the Baltimore area who were in need.
When one boy he knew lost a family member to violence, McDevitt helped locate the boy's extended family and orchestrate guardianship for him.
Living in Annapolis, Maryland means McDevitt is minutes away from the United States Naval Academy. He says it has been a daily reminder of the sacrifices that service members make for our freedom. He has started a pro-bono mentorship program to assist retiring and transitioning military men and women in entering the private sector. McDevitt says veterans possess the qualities needed to succeed in business. The experience in a rigorous role, as well as the discipline and ambition required to serve, makes them well-equipped to handle the challenges of business.
By dedicating his time and extensive knowledge, McDevitt hopes to make the business dreams of veterans a reality. He shares advice on how to deal with day-to-day business operations, like how to build a business strategy, handle business finances, negotiate contracts, and secure commercial retail space.
The pro-bono mentorship program may seem like a large undertaking. But McDevitt says it's just one way that he can give back to heroes who have given so much for our freedom.
McDevitt has spent a lot of time ensuring his communities have access to healthy food and nutrition while promoting local manufacturers and businesses.
Although his previous business venture Terra's Kitchen, was primarily fuelled by web-based purchases, they prioritized partnerships with local growers. Mike McDevitt and Tessemae's had a partnership at the time, while Terra's Kitchen also teamed up with Ceremony Coffee Roasters. It was important to McDevitt that the company promoted products made in Baltimore. And while the legal battle between McDevitt vs Tessemae's LLC resulted in the end of McDevitt's working relationship with Tessemae's LLC, he continues to give back to the community. McDevitt is the Chief Strategy Officer for White Oak Hospitality. The company runs an initiative that provides funding to foster community growth. He once turned a food truck company into a means to feed those in need and has created nutrition and exercise plans for those suffering from illness. These efforts have made a big difference in the Baltimore community. McDevitt believes everyone deserves access to nutritious food and good health. And he believes that by helping even one person, you are making a big difference.
You may have heard about Mike McDevitt and Tessemae's LLC. Or you may know McDevitt as the CEO and founder of the former Terra's Kitchen. But this is likely the first time you've heard these 5 Things to Know About McDevitt's Contributions to the Local Community.
In addition to being a serial entrepreneur, Mike McDevitt is a true champion of his community.
If you are looking for strategic business advice to help grow your company, McDevitt can help you get started.
Hannah Evans
NCX Communications
+1 615-418-1296
email us here