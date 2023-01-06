Keystone Names Tony Rhodes as New Executive VP of Property & Casualty

Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Antonio (Tony) Rhodes as its new Executive Vice President of Property & Casualty.

In his new role, Tony will assist in the development of new P&C opportunities and strategize methods to accommodate growth in all commercial endeavors within Keystone. He will work between agents and staff to develop new ideas, processes, and distribution methods for commercial business. Most recently, Tony served as the Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; and Richmond, Virginia Vice President and Branch Manager with CNA Insurance. There, he helped grow and manage a $250MM book of commercial premium across the branches and developed and executed a plan for significant growth. He ensured continued compliance, profitability, growth objectives, and operational efficiencies.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Tony Rhodes to the Keystone family as our new Executive Vice President of Property & Casualty. Tony's vast experience in all segments of the Commercial Lines Market will enable the creation of new, lucrative growth opportunities in program business and targeted niche industries for Keystone's network of agency partners," commented Joe Joyce, Keystone's longtime Executive Vice President of Property & Casualty, who is now transitioning to his new role as Keystone's Chief of Staff.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 19 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

