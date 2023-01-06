Bona Fide Masks Corp., the Most Trusted Name in the Mask Industry, Reinforces Company Readiness for Demand Surges Due to Evasive COVID-19 Variants

Bona Fide Masks®, the exclusive US Distributor of Powecom® KN95 masks, continues its efforts to expand production and work through the Chinese New Year.

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, underscores its readiness for future demand surges as the country faces an uptick in the "triple threat" of RSV, flu and COVID-19, as well as the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Coming out of the unprecedented surge of Omicron back in January of 2022, Bona Fide Masks® has made significant capital investments in its business, including the appointment of strategic 3PL partnerships (third-party fulfillment) to improve delivery services, expansion of warehouse facilities to store millions of masks and an in-house testing machine to complement third-party testing. The company also created an internal customer service call center to address customer concerns and inquiries immediately and was the first mask distributor to attain IS0 9001 certification. Given the supply chain challenges that faced many industries in 2022, Bona Fide Masks is in an advantageous position, given its unmatched business model. Leveraging 80+ years of supply chain integrity, Bona Fide Masks has established exclusive U.S. distribution for Powecom and Harley Commodity KN95 masks, as well as direct and authorized distributor relationships with Chengde Technologies and DemeTech. By doing so, the company will always deliver authentic, high-quality KN95, N95 and other masks to the public. Bona Fide Masks is also proud to become an authorized distributor for Celltrion Diatrust COVID at-home test kits.

"We continue to invest in inventory and scale our business to ensure we are prepared for any unforeseen surge in consumer demand due to the tripledemic. Our capital investments have enabled our family-owned and operated business to service customers at a competitive enterprise level, while doing business the right way. We are committed to our brand ethos of integrity, honesty, and transparency. We have worked hard to distinguish ourselves from other sellers by establishing close working relationships with our mask manufacturers. We are so grateful to partners like Powecom that have agreed to work through the Chinese holiday. Having these direct and exclusive relationships empowers us to respond to our customer needs quickly and efficiently." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks.

"We are always proud to work with our esteemed partner and exclusive U.S. distributor, Bona Fide Masks. We hope consumers will buy directly from them to ensure they are purchasing authentic and legitimate Powecom masks. We value not only our business relationship with Bona Fide Masks, but also our strong friendship." - Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer.

Bona Fide Masks aims to keep masks accessible and affordable to the masses. The company recognizes the need for high-quality masks to keep everyone safe through the colder months. Bona Fide Masks will continue to offer 15% off to its customers through January 20, using the promo code: "WINTER15".

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

