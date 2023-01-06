SHIRLEY A. HOWARD: DAILY MOTIVATION WITH THE LORD’S WORDS
Shirley A. Howard compiles a journal filled with scriptures from the Bible.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is definitely a rollercoaster ride for everyone. Most people get to enjoy the ups of life with their loved ones, while one may experience rock bottom alone. Author Shirley A. Howard composes a journal that serves as a guide to people who are lost or for those who seek the word of God for daily motivation.
In "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You", readers can find a compilation of inspiring poems, messages, and verses from the Bible. Many have given their praise for Shirley A. Howard’s work, as ms. Erica wade, a devoted Christian states “This journal helped me cope with everyday life. The daily scriptures and prayers inspired me to stay positive when I was going through difficult times. The poems were inspirational and refreshing; I sensed God's presence. God's blessing is within this journal and you can feel every word as you read and meditate.” These short daily devotions work as a constant reminder of God’s love and presence.
Shirley A. Howard is a loyal disciple of the Lord. Throughout her life, she has been a clinical pastoral counselor, a Bible teacher, a poet, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Shirley devotes her time to helping people through prayers and the Bible by teaching several Bible classes, workshops on prayer, and various topics regarding spiritual growth and development for Christian Living. Shirley, along with her husband Gerald, lives in Lorain, Ohio. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit shirleyhowardbook.com for more information.
