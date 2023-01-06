Global Ophthalmology PACS Market to Surpass US$ 319.17 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ophthalmology PACS market is estimated to be valued at US$ 201.18 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market:

Key trends in the market include significant advancement in technology, guideline updates by regulatory bodies for the security of PACS, the launch of new management systems, etc.

Market players are launching new visualization software, which is expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period. For instance, in December, 2018, Fovia Inc., a software company, announced the launch of an artificial intelligence visualization platform, F.A.S.T. AI Suite. By using comprehensive workflows and tools powered by F.A.S.T. artificial intelligence suite, ophthalmologists will be able to accept, reject, visualize, or change results or data easily. This is expected to propel the global ophthalmology PACS market growth.

Moreover, key players are focused on launching cloud-based management system, which is expected to drive the global ophthalmology PACS market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on February 28, 2019, JIUN Corporation, a developer of systems for medical care, had launched SonicDICOM PACS Cloud, a cloud-based medical image management system. SonicDICOM PACS Cloud gives easy access to create PACS in cloud and makes it easy to share only important medical images among clinics and hospitals. Cloud-based medical image management system gives easy access to ophthalmologists and patients to access images and results for their study and sharing.

Key players are participating in virtual meeting in order to increase the learning about PACS, which is expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market. For instance, in May 2021, Infinitt North America Inc., a software company for healthcare, participated in a virtual meeting in the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 21, and invited attendees to connect and learn about INFINITT PACS 7.0, an artificial intelligence-empowered, intelligent PACS. The new learning about PACS is expected to boost the global ophthalmology PACS market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are launching high-performance platforms to increase the speed of PACS, and this is expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 8, 2022, Candelis, Inc., a medical informatics company, had launched ImageGrid VM. ImageGrid VM is an enhancement of the ImageGrid DICOM router for virtualized environments. ImageGrid VM helps to manage picture workflow from single location and also increase the speed of existing PACS systems as well as provides advance routing from multiple sources to multiple destinations. The launch of advance platforms for the management of PACS is expected to drive the global ophthalmology PACS market growth.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for ophthalmologists. For instance, according to the data published in June 2021 by the Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science journal, the prevalence of patients having diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, etc is high in population of aged above 65 and is expected to increase till 2032. Increase in population with eye diseases expected the increase of the number of ophthalmologists.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global ophthalmology PACS market include Topcon Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Sonomed Escalon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyePACS, VersaSuite, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, ScImage, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Visbion Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Type: Integrated PACS Standalone PACS

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Delivery Model: Cloud-Based Model On-Premise Model

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By End User: Hospitals Speciality Clinics

Global Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



