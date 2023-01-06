Compression Bandages Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Paul Hartmann AG, ConvaTec Group plc, Clinisupplies Ltd., Molnycke Health Care AB and Smith & Nephew plc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Compression Bandages Market by Product (Long Stretch Bandages, Short Stretch Bandages, Multilayer Bandages), by Material (Polyester, Cotton, Latex, Others), by Application (Wound Management, Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Compression Bandages Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.96 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

Compression bandages or elastic bandages apply targeted pressure to the wound site. Compression bandages are frequently prescribed to treat muscle sprains and strains since they accelerate recovery, and constant pressure helps reduce swelling on the injury site. Market players are introducing several new clinically effective bandages with treatment advancements; the manufacturers are focusing on providing comfort with better effectiveness. For instance, smart bandage technology will enhance bandage application and improve wound monitoring. Market participants are also following new approaches, such as combining various fabric materials to ensure proper blood flow and pressure expelled into the area.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Short Stretch Bandages

Long Stretch Bandages

Multilayer Bandages

The market has been dominated by short stretch bandages, influenced by their affordability and reusability. The fibers in long-stretch bandages are more stretchable than other bandages. The multilayer segment is characterized by the presence of multiple layers in the bandages, enabling better compression. They often consist of three to four layers, including padding layers, cohesive/adhesive bandages, elastic or inelastic compression bandages, and crepe bandages. The cohesive/adhesive inelastic bandage promotes stiffness. It improves the performance of the muscle pump, while the elastic bandage delivers long-lasting compression. Pressure is given in layers according to the multi-layer principle, resulting in a consistent pressure buildup.

Excerpts from ‘by Material’

Polyester

Cotton

Latex

Latex has occupied the highest market share. The rigidity and durability of latex-based bandages is a crucial element supporting the increased demand. Compression bandages made of cotton and polyester are also predicted to experience rapid development throughout the projection period. Manufacturers can offer different compression levels and durability in their bandages by adjusting the proportion of cotton, polyester, and elastic yarns inside an application.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global compression bandages market based on region is grouped into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World.

North America has dominated the global compression bandages market, supported by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic wounds and greater awareness about available treatment solutions. The European market for compression bandages is influenced by factors such as the high prevalence of diseases resulting in chronic injuries such as lymphedema and deep vein thrombosis. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to growing awareness among the population, improving healthcare standards, and rising disposable incomes and healthcare expenditures.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global compression bandages market are:

Paul Hartmann AG

3M & Co.

ConvaTec Group plc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd.

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG

Molnycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew plc

Andover Healthcare Inc.

