Global Life Science Tools Market to Surpass US$ 286,502.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global life science tools market is estimated to be valued at US$ 111,276.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Life Science Tools Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions by key market players, which is expected to drive the global life sciences tools market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a manufacturer of clinical diagnostic products, announced that they had acquired Curiosity Diagnostics, a medtech company. Under this acquisition Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., will provide a new generation of rapid PCR systems, which offer streamlined workflow to the high-complexity labs into near-patient molecular diagnostics labs.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5357

Key Market Takeaways:

The global life science tools market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period due to increasing product launches. For instance, in March 2022, Beckman Coulter, Inc., a manufacturer of diagnostic systems announced that they had launched the CellMek SPS, a fully automated sample preparation system. It will offer on demand processing for many sample types that help laboratories to expand capabilities and help in data management of bottlenecks in flow cytometry.

On the basis of technology type, genomic technology segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global life science tools market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Illumina, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that they had launched NovaSeq X Series (NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus) to rapidly accelerate genomic discoveries, by generating more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, which is 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global life science tools market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Bruker, Oxford Instruments, ZEISS International, Genome Medical, Inc., Hamilton Company, and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5357

Market Segmentation:

Global Life Science Tools Market, By Technology: Genomic Technology Proteomics Technology Cell Biology Technology Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology Lab Supplies & Technologies

Global Life Science Tools Market , By Product: Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture PCR & qPCR Flow Cytometry Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) Microscopy & Electron Microscopy (EM) Liquid Chromatography (LC) Mass Spectrometry (MS) Nucleic Acid Preparation (NAP) Transfection Devices &Gene Delivery Technologies Cloning & Genome Engineering Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Nucleic Acid Microarray Sanger Sequencing Other Separation Technologies Other Products (antibodies, general supplies, etc.)

Global Life Science Tools Market, By End User: Government & Academic Biopharmaceutical Company Health Care Industry Others (Research Institutes, etc.)

Global Life Science Tools Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Life Sciences Analytics Market, By Product Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Application (Research and Development, Supply Chain Analytics, Sales and Marketing, and Other Applications), By Component (Services and Software), By End User (Clinical Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Other End Users), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Array Market (Life Science and Biotechnology Instruments), By Type (DNA Array, Protein Array, Tissue Array, Cell Array), By End User (Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com