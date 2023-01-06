Worthy Wealthy Substack Written by Veteran Hits Home on Living Debt-Free
Veteran writes about living debt-free after going through bankruptcy and hopes to inspire others.
I want to be a millionaire by the time I’m 55. I only have 18 years but thanks to my mistakes I see it as a real possibility now.”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His name is Dustin Terry and he’s a veteran writing about living debt-free. His Substack blog Worthy Wealthy (https://worthywealthy.substack.com/) is dedicated to working men & women acquiring wealth in order to build relationships and work towards a better tomorrow. Dustin went from bankruptcy to learning how to budget correctly which inspired his blog, Worthy Wealthy.
“I want to be a millionaire by the time I’m 55. I only have 18 years but thanks to my mistakes I see it as a real possibility now,” says Dustin. Speaking of his time during bankruptcy court he says it was the lowest point in his life. After his bankruptcy he started listening to Dave Ramsey, Suze Orman, and Robert Kiyosaki. “I really enjoy finances now thanks to these people,” said Dustin, referring to these financial gurus.
Dustin writes on how to budget, building a nest egg, and investing in different asset classes to cover retirement. He’s hoping to get many subscribers with his substack. “The goal is to get as many subscribers that I can to inspire them to not be so consumption based with their spending,” said Dustin. He added, “I just want people to be responsible with their money. It is always a struggling. I’m also still trying to be good and it is hard.”
As of September 2022, Americans have a combined consumer debt of $16.5 trillion and that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. The timely advice Worthy Wealthy offers for people in the grips of debt is needed. Consumers will likely need to drawback on a lot of spending if the economy goes into a recession.
