Global Carbomer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

Global Carbomer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.54% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Carbomer Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global carbomer market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like physical shape, packaging, distribution channels, manufacturing method, type, application, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 798.2 million
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.54%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 1,167.9 million
The global carbomer market is expected to register growth during the forecast period on account of the surging consumer demand for brightening and lightening skincare and anti-aging products. This is due to the growing aging population across the globe. The formulation and development of innovative products with active ingredients that cater to specific skin requirements of consumers are likely to fuel the market growth of carbomer globally.
The growing pharmaceutical industry is likely to push forward the carbomer market growth due to the significant usage of carbomers in pharmaceutical ingredients. The increase in demand for vitamin capsules and hand sanitisers, among other major medicines being approved for regular use, is further expected to enhance the carbomer market demand in the pharmaceutical industry.
Carbomer Industry Definition and Major Segments
A carbomer is a homopolymer that is primarily prepared from acrylic acid and bonded or cross-linked with polyalcohol allyl ethers. It is created in the synthesisation process of azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN) or potassium persulfate, produced in the form of a white powder. Used as an emulsion stabiliser and as a thickening agent, carbomers are widely used in cosmetics, personal care products, and medication, with additional applications in agriculture, electronics, and construction, among others.
Based on physical shape, the market is segmented into:
• Solid
• Liquid
• Powder
• Crystals
• Granules
By packaging, the market is classified into:
• Bags
• Bottles
• Drums
• Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorised into:
• Large Retailers
• Online Portals
• Pharmacies
• Others
Based on manufacturing method, the market is bifurcated into:
• Free Radical Polymerisation
• Others
On the basis of type, the market is divided into:
• Carbomer 940
• Carbomer 980
• Carbomer 676
• Carbomer U20
• Carbomer U21
• Carbomer SF-1
• Others
Based on application, the market is segmented into:
• Personal Care and Cosmetics
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Carbomer Market Trends
The increasing research and development activities coupled with the rapid growth in the healthcare industry are likely to drive the market growth of carbomers across the globe. The demand for carbomers in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to fuel the market growth as they are utilised in pharmaceutical processes as suspending agents, emulsifiers, binding agents, and gel bases.
The surging trend of male grooming products, growing usage of surfactants for personal care products, and increasing demands from the detergent and adhesive industries are expected to fuel the market growth of carbomers.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to drive the carbomer market growth on account of the increase in the production of pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) cleaning products.
The rising consumer spending on healthcare, favourable regulations by various governments, and the surging population is expected to propel the market growth of carbomer. There is also a surging demand for carbomer, especially in economies such as Japan, China, and India for use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.
Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to gain momentum over the coming years in the carbomer market growth on account of the strong presence of personal care product manufacturers like Unilever, and L'Oréal, among others.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Carbomer Market are :
• The Lubrizol Corporation
• Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
• SNF (UK) Ltd
• Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Corel Pharma Chem.
• Guangzhou DX Chemical Co.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
