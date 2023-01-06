Bionano Genomics to Host Strategy Day on February 2, 2023 in New York City

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that it will host its first-ever Strategy Day on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, starting at 1:30 PM ET. The event will include presentations from members of the company's leadership team and panel discussions featuring key opinion leaders in basic and clinical research areas including cancer, genetic disorders and cell bioprocessing. Bionano panel members will also participate in a Q&A discussion with the audience.



The event will include a live webcast which will be archived and available for replay after the event. Please visit the "Investors" section of the company website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ to register for the webcast and for additional information on the event.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.

For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

