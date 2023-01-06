Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market will worth USD 10593.96 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market Size by Product Type (Real Time Contraction Tracking Devices, Health Tracking Devices, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the wearable pregnancy devices market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the wearable pregnancy devices market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global wearable pregnancy devices market are OMRON Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc., Bellabeat, 112Motion, Hitachi, Rubi Life LLC, MC10 Inc, BeWell Innovations, Biotricity Inc, Brainlab AG, Wave Hello, Nuvo Group among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide wearable pregnancy devices market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

With wearable pregnancy devices, pregnant women can monitor their fetuses' health as well as their own. There is an increasing awareness of fitness and an improvement in lifestyle among pregnant women, which is expected to boost the market for wearable pregnancy gadgets. Mothers and their unborn children are seriously at risk from pregnancy problems, which are associated with unfavourable outcomes such as stillbirth, premature birth, and low birth weight, which require additional medical attention for which wearable pregnancy devices have proved to be a good choice. It has been proven that the increasing disposable income of developing countries is one of the major factors driving the market, as well as the introduction of new and advanced products, innovations in pregnancy gadgets, and the ease of use of wearable pregnancy devices among others. In addition, the wearable pregnancy device market has grown rapidly in recent years due to early adoptions, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income, as well as increasing awareness about the benefits of wearable pregnancy devices, which have fueled the market growth. As health security and remote care become more prevalent, wearable pregnancy devices are expected to more rapidly grow globally. These devices are making it easy for pregnant women to stress less about their health and their baby’s health by tracking all the changes occurring in the body.

Scope of Wearable Pregnancy Devices Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players OMRON Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fitbit Inc., Apple Inc., Bellabeat, 112Motion, Hitachi, Rubi Life LLC, MC10 Inc, BeWell Innovations, Biotricity Inc, Brainlab AG, Wave Hello, Nuvo Group among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Real-time contraction tracking devices are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment includes real-time contraction tracking devices, health tracking devices, blood pressure monitoring devices and others. The portable vacuum therapy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A real-time contraction tracking device keeps a record of your contractions, so you can gauge how quickly your labour is proceeding, so you can decide when to seek help. The trackers will also alert you when it's time to go to the hospital. All these factors are responsible for the huge demand for real-time contraction tracking devices which propels the growth of the market.

Retail pharmacies are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment includes e-commerce, drug stores, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As the wearable pregnancy devices market continues to grow, the retail pharmacy segment has the largest share of sales, driven by the increasing number of complications related to pregnancy and the demand for the products among pregnant women.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the wearable pregnancy devices market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. As a result of the rising adoption of new technology and increasing adoption of wearable technology, North American wearable pregnancy devices are expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future. Moreover, the market in the region should grow as a result of strategic initiatives taken by market players.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's wearable pregnancy devices market size was valued at USD 182.26 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 844.60 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for wearable pregnancy devices is driving growth in the region due to an increase in the manufacturing and advancement of technology, as well as government funding of health initiatives during pregnancy.

China

China’s wearable pregnancy devices market size was valued at USD 189.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 870.74 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 21% from 2023 to 2030.

It is expected that the wearable pregnancy device market will grow due to increasing adoption among early adopters, an improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing disposable income, and an increased awareness of wearable pregnancy devices, which will drive market growth in the country.

India

India's wearable pregnancy devices market size was valued at USD 145.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 665.53 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030. Technological advancements and modernization in the country will further enhance the market for wearable pregnancy devices during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to spread awareness about the benefits of wearable pregnancy devices in order to reduce the risk of complications.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the healthcare sector and rising complications during the pregnancy period, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

