Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,940 in the last 365 days.

Hollywood Digest Announces Editors Pick for Top Directors, Comedians, Talent & Studios to look out for in 2023

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When it comes to this year's compelling and trending films, shows, acts and studios, be sure to check out this hot list of individuals on the most talked about projects. Follow them to see what new features, awards and events arise in 2023. Some notable names on the list are: Sean McNamara, Bayan Joonam, Gary Robinson, Claire Chubbuck, Bernice Ye, and Erika Nicole Malone. ICT & Partners make Hollywood Digest editors pick for top directors, comedians, talent and studios to look out for in 2023. To view the complete list selected by Hollywood Digest visit: https://thehollywooddigest.com/editors-pick-for-top-directors-comedians-talent-studios-to-look-out-for-in-2023/

About ICT

Over the past 18 years, ICT and teams are proud to have helped catapult many brands and artist into new heights. After identifying the gaps present in a business, ICT comes up with creative business and marketing strategies to fill in those gaps. By leveraging existing relationships, ICT has helped companies, musicians and individuals create and develop some of the most effective marketing and advertising campaigns to increase their visibility, and sequentially increase their profits. By utilizing these strategic partnerships help increase awareness, educates prospects, bring in substantial business and opportunities thanks to the top ten PR companies that formed this unique team. "Together Everyone Achieves More" rings true for Holly Davidson, Jimmy Star, Kelly K PR, Eileen Shapiro & Eric Steven.

Attachment 


ICT PR & Strategic Communications
323 513 4804
Editors Pick for Top Directors, Comedians, Talent & Studios to look out for in 2023

Hollywood Digest list Editors Pick for Top Directors, Comedians, Talent & Studios to look out for in 2023

You just read:

Hollywood Digest Announces Editors Pick for Top Directors, Comedians, Talent & Studios to look out for in 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.