Deputy PM Lê Minh Khái sets tasks for Government inspectorate this year

VIETNAM, January 6 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on Friday requested the Government inspectorate to resolve all new complaints and denunciations from the grassroots level while attending the sector’s conference in Hà Nội.

The online national conference aimed at wrapping up the Government inspection sector’s work last year and setting plans for this year.

Emphasising that 2023 was an important year to meet the goals of the five-year plan for 2021-26, the Deputy PM suggested that the inspectorate, ministries and localities innovate working methods to ensure stronger, more positive and comprehensive progress.

Deputy PM Khái asked the inspectorate to effectively implement the amended Law on Inspection, which would be put into effect from the beginning of July.

Inspection should focus on sensitive industries, which had risks of corruption and had many complaints and denunciations, or were reported to cause trouble for people and enterprises, he said.

The Deputy PM asked the sector to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of inspection activities, especially progress and conclusions.

Another task set by Deputy PM Khái was that the inspection sector should effectively resolve difficulties and problems related to land use.

Along with that is to conduct inspections on heads of state agencies to detect and promptly handle acts of corruption.

Deputy PM Khái proposed strengthening the force of professional inspectors who were responsible, disciplined, brave and take the lead in the fight against corruption and wastefulness.

Last year, the inspectorate conducted more than 8,500 administrative inspections and about 222,600 specialised inspections.

They discovered more than VNĐ85.9 trillion (US$3.6 billion) in economic violations.

The inspectors proposed administrative punishments for more than 3,500 organisations and 8,619 individuals, and transferred dossiers to the investigation agency to handle 451 cases.

Regarding large-scale inspections of medical equipment, biological products, test kits, vaccines and drugs to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government inspectorate founded three inspection teams in the Ministry of Health, Hà Nội and HCM City, and guided the inspection at ministries and localities.

As many as 54 provinces and cities were detected to have made violations. The localities with a high number of violating package deals including Hà Tĩnh, Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng and Quảng Trị.

Forty cases were transferred to the investigation agency as they caused great losses to the State budget. — VNS