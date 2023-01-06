Submit Release
Gov. Lee Announces 2023 Inauguration: ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’

Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term at the inauguration ceremony on January 21 at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page. The event is a joint convention of the 113th General Assembly.

To celebrate the state’s rich history, Tennesseans are encouraged to schedule free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol and Tennessee State Museum in the days leading up to inaugural weekend. 

‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’ celebratory events will take place January 20-21 in Nashville. With the exception of the ticketed Saturday evening events, all activities are free and open to the public with limitations based on venue capacity. Registration is required for all events. Event details, tickets and registrations are available here

Friday, January 20

·       Tennessee: Leading the Nation Reception, 8:00 p.m. CT - Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North

Saturday, January 21

·       Inaugural Worship Service, 8:30 a.m. CT - Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North

·       Inaugural Ceremony, 11:00 a.m. CT - Legislative Plaza, Union & 6th Avenue

·       First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner, 6:30 p.m. CT - Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall, 1000 Broadway, ticketed event

·       Inaugural Ball, 8:00 p.m. CT - The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, ticketed event

Inaugural celebration events and activities are fully supported by private donations according to contribution guidelines.

Details for media credentialing and other logistical information will be provided in the coming days.

