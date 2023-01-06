Submit Release
Author Sarah Jane Davidson, illustrator Bruce Gianni portray "The Two Little Princes Find A Dragon"

Young Royals Discovering Fantastic Creature in New Children's Picture Book

UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragons are a mythological archetype cemented in the popular psyche and culture, from medieval tales and artwork to modern narratives like "Eragon," "Dragonheart," and the "Game of Thrones" franchise. In their new children's book, author Sarah Jane Davidson and illustrator Bruce Gianni tell a family-friendly dragon tale that unfolds when "The Two Little Princes Find A Dragon."

The vibrantly illustrated narrative is appropriate for all audiences and follows a pair of young boisterous boys who happen to be the princes of their kingdom. They are up to mischief and go cave exploring when they happen upon a dragon. But this mythological creature is not a fearsome fire-breathing beast but rather forlorn. The little princes are moved by this sad and lonely dragon and try to gain his trust and befriend them.

With this story, Davidson shows young readers the importance of making new friends and how even vast differences - such as those between royal heirs and a scaly fire-breathing creature from fantasy - can be overcome through kindness, goodwill and openness.

Davidson, a mother of eight, wrote this story to provide families with bedtime stories that grownups can read to their little ones, entertaining them and engaging their minds while delivering important life lessons.

"Books help children of all ages; they can take you on adventures to places you can only dream of, but my favorite thing about books is that special time when you tuck your child into bed, curl up beside them and read them a bedtime story and go on the adventure together." Davidson says.

About the Author
Sarah Jane Davidson is a mother of eight who has always created bedtime stories for her little ones. Being an avid reader all her life and enjoying all types of literature helps with the storytelling process. Davidson grew up in the north of England and has always loved writing stories and she read as much as she could. Now she resides in central Scotland and her passions are stronger than ever.

