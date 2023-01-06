Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report (2022 to 2030) – AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Merck & Co, Novartis AG and Sanofi

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Diabetic Nephropathy Market by Drug Class (Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors, Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Diabetic Nephropathy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.25 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is contributing to the growth of the global diabetes nephropathy market growth. Diabetic neuropathy is estimated to affect 6% to 51% of diabetic adults, depending on the type of diabetes, age, duration of diabetes, and glucose control. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2021, nearly 537 million adults are living with diabetes globally and 1 out of 10 people have diabetes. The number is expected to reach around 643 million by 2030 and eventually, by 2045 it will reach nearly 783 million. Globally, around 6.7 million people are died because of diabetes in 2021, and almost $966 billion are spend on diabetes management.

The global diabetic nephropathy market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Class’

The global diabetic nephropathy market based on drug class has been segmented into:

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors

Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonists

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are dominating the global diabetic nephropathy market due to their high therapeutic effect, and high ability to halt the development of diabetic nephropathy in diabetics with poorly managed hyperglycemia. Furthermore, ACE inhibitors delay the onset and slow the progression of diabetic nephropathy, which is expected to increase its adoption and thereby drive the growth of the segment in the global diabetic nephropathy market.

Excerpts From ‘by Distribution Channel’

The global diabetic nephropathy market based on the distribution channel has been segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the global diabetic nephropathy market owing increase in patient footfall in hospitals for diagnostic and treatment and the availability of emergency care facilities along with skilled medical staff. Additionally, the complications and serious issues caused by type 2 diabetes are also fueling the growth of hospital pharmacies diabetic nephropathy market growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global diabetic nephropathy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

The global diabetic nephropathy market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The region's large share can be attributed to rising diabetes prevalence combined with a growing geriatric population and increased awareness of diabetic nephropathy. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and developed infrastructure are also contributing to the growth of the North America diabetic nephropathy market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global diabetic nephropathy market are:

Anssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bristol Mayers Squibb Company

Bayer Ag

Merck & Co

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Novartis Ag

Par Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

