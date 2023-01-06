Naloxone Market will generate new growth opportunities 2023-2028 | Viatris Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Naloxone Market

Naloxone is a drug that effectively reverses an opioid overdose. It is an antagonist to opioids.

Naloxone Market to Surpass US$ 2,460.2 Million by 2030” — Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights have added a new research study on Title Naloxone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Viatris Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Indivior Plc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kern Pharma, S.L., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mundipharma International Limited, and Kaleo, Inc.

Impact Analysis – Naloxone Market Research

Analysts at Coherent Market Insights constantly monitor the Naloxone industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Naloxone Market Study

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Naloxone industry evolution and predictive analysis.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒 – In order to better understand Naloxone market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – Leading players have been studied from Naloxone Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 – Naloxone report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥/𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝:–

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Naloxone Market have also been included in the study.

Naloxone Market Key Players: Viatris Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Indivior Plc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kern Pharma, S.L., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mundipharma International Limited, and Kaleo, Inc.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Global Naloxone Market, By Strength:

0 mg/0.1 ml and 4.0 mg/ml

1 mg/ml

4 mg/ml

Others (Naloxone 2mg/2 ml vial, etc.)

Global Naloxone Market, By Route of Administration:

Intranasal

Intramuscular/Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Global Naloxone Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Clinics (Including Addiction Clinics)

Retail Pharmacies

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Military Facilities

Miscellaneous Facilities

Online Pharmacies

Others (long-term care facilities, etc.)

Introduction About Naloxone Market

Naloxone Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Naloxone Market by Application/End Users

Naloxone Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Naloxone Sales and Growth Rate (2022-2028)

Naloxone Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Naloxone (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Naloxone Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the Naloxone Market during the forecast period?

2. How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Naloxone Market shares?

3. What is the growing demand of the Naloxone Market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Naloxone Market?

