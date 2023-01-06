Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,076 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Blue Ribbon committee chair Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on the latest development on sugar importation fiasco

PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release
January 5, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE CHAIR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO ON THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT ON SUGAR IMPORTATION FIASCO

The clearance given by the OP's Undersecretary for Legal Affairs does not affect the 97-page Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Report which was adopted unanimously by the Upper Chamber, in aid of legislation, and following several full-blown public hearings conducted.

An internal motu proprio administrative investigation report made by a separate branch of the Government is different from a Blue Ribbon Committee Report--made pursuant to the rules of a co-equal branch of the Government.

In fact, the Supreme Court in People v Paredes (2007), reaffirming Tan v. Comelec (1994) is clear: "The dismissal of an administrative case does not necessarily bar (prevent) the filing of a criminal prosecution for the same or similar acts which were the subject of the administrative complaint."

The internal OP investigation, the Senate investigation and any Ombudsman investigation are entirely independent proceedings. Neither would the result in any, terminate or conclude the other(s) and criminal liability is only totally extinguished under Article 89 of the Revised Penal Code, which does not include dismissal of an "administrative case."

You just read:

Statement of Senate Blue Ribbon committee chair Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on the latest development on sugar importation fiasco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.