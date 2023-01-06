STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON MALACANANG'S DISMISSAL OF CASE AGAINST EX-DA, SRA OFFICIALS IN SUGAR ORDER NO. 4 FIASCO

I am gratified that justice and fairness prevailed in the sugar importation fiasco. I had no doubt that the truth would come out, as it always does.

Sa aming isinumiteng Minority report, nanindigan kami ni Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel na walang basehan at hindi makatarungang kasuhan ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno gaya nila former Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian at iba pang sangkot na opisyal ng Department of Agriculture at Sugar Regulatory Administration na ginagawa lamang ang kanilang trabaho bilang public servants. Clearly, their acts bore badges of good faith that warranted their absolution from any liability.

Samantala, naabswelto man sila, ang susunod at pinakamahalagang tanong ay kung pakikinggan din ba ang kanilang naging policy recommendation -- taasan at isunod sa dati ang sugar reserves ng bansa. Dahil sa huli, kailangang tugunan ang mataas pa ring presyo ng asukal at kasabay na alagaan ang interes ng mga konsyumer.