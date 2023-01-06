Spas of America Announces The Top 100 Spa & Wellness Experiences of 2022
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's passion for spa and wellness travel rose in 2022. Consumers who were tired of restricted travel, as well as interested in prioritizing their own health, discovered new and exciting spa and wellness experiences across North America. The spa and wellness travel website, Spas of America, announced its Top 100 Spas of 2022, providing insight into consumers' favorite spa and wellness experiences of the year.
The No.1 spa for 2022 was Utah's fresh air-inspired Red Mountain Resort, Sagestone Spa & Salon. Nestled in St. George's red rock bluffs, the resort offers an award-winning fitness and hiking program and luxurious accommodations. A one-of-a-kind adventure destination retreat, Red Mountain Resort inspires guests to pursue health, wellness, balance, and joy.
"We are delighted to be included in the Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for another year," says Tracey Welsh, general manager. "We continue to keep experiential wellness at the center of our offerings at Red Mountain Resort, incorporating the spectacular setting of the resort's red rock cliffs and canyons into our programs and amenities, and our inclusion in this list only encourages us further. Like many of the Benchmark Resorts and Hotels, we pride ourselves on our world-class amenities, particularly in the health and wellness sector."
"This was a healthy year for the North American spa and wellness industry, with many resort and hotel spas reporting increased bookings," says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. "We see the trends of 2022 carrying over into 2023 with people taking longer trips, going on more of them, and spending more to take them. Wellness is an integral part of people's lives, and wellness tourism is predicted to grow an average of 21 percent annually through 2025, according to the Global Wellness Institute."
The Top 100 Spas of 2022 list includes 81 from the United States, 13 from Canada, and six from Mexico.
The annual award provides insight into consumers' favorite spas of the year, based on unique page views and consumer choices on http://www.spasofamerica.com.
Spas of America's Top 100 Spas of 2022
1. Red Mountain Resort, Ivins, Utah
2. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario
3. Spa by JW, JW Marriott Charlotte, North Carolina
4. Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York
5. Spa at the Shoals, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, Florence, Alabama
6. Spa by JW, JW Marriott Water Street Tampa, Florida
7. Verandah Fitness Club & V-Spa, The Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas
8. Spa at Ross Bridge, Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Birmingham, Alabama
9. Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
10. Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel, Memphis, Tennessee
11. The Spa at Beau Rivage, Biloxi, Mississippi
12. Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage, California
13. The Spa at Estancia La Jolla, California
14. The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario
15. The Spa at The Wentworth, New Castle, New Hampshire
16. Vetta Nordic Spa, Oro-Medonte, Ontario
17. Mtn. Laurel Spa, Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia
18. Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Crystal Springs Golf Resort, Vernon Township, New Jersey
19. Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan
20. Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia
21. Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course, California
22. Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California
23. Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Baja California, Mexico
24. STRATA Integrated Wellness and Spa, Garden of The Gods Resort & Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado
25. Spa Palmera, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Florida
26. The Greenbrier Spa, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
27. The Spa at Montgomery, Alabama
28. Spa Otomi, The Westin Los Cabos Resort & Spa, Baja California-Sur
29. Away Spa W Dallas, Texas
30. The Spa at Sweetgrass, Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, South Carolina
31. IMMERSE Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan
32. Remède Spa, The St. Regis Mexico City, Ciudad de México
33. The St. Regis Aspen Spa, Colorado
34. Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario
35. The Spa at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, California
36. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
37. Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey
38. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar & Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
39. Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa, Miami, Florida
40. The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho
41. Elaia Spa at Hyatt Olive 8, Seattle, Washington
42. The Spa at Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, Florida
43. Lapis, The Spa at Fontainebleau, Miami Beach, Florida
44. Rush Creek Lodge and Spa at Yosemite, Groveland, California
45. Spa at the Del Monte, Pittsford, New York
46. Ciel Spa at the SLS Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California
47. Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage, California
48. Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Incline Village, Nevada
49. The St. Regis Deer Valley Spa, Park City, Utah
50. Aspira Spa at The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
51. Aji Spa, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, Arizona
52. Rock Spa & Salon, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida
53. eforea Spa, Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, Arizona
54. Thermea Spa Village Whitby, Ontario
55. The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, New York
56. The Spa & Salon at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, New York
57. Hashani Spa, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Arizona
58. Luna Spa at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Arizona
59. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri
60. Spa myBlend by Clarins, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario
61. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.
62. Mokara Spa, Omni Orlando Resort ChampionsGate, Florida
63. Awana Spa, Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada
64. Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley, Calistoga, California
65. The Spa at Harrah's Resort Southern California, Valley Center, California
66. St. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario
67. Vida Spa, Fairmont Chateau Whistler, British Columbia
68. The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City, Utah
69. The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, Virginia
70. G Spa & Salon Foxwoods, Mashantucket, Connecticut
71. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California
72. Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio
73. Spa Terra, The Meritage Resort, Napa, California
74. The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania
75. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida
76. The Spa at Newport Harbor Island Resort, Rhode Island
77. Ohtli Spa, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Jalisco
78. The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California
79. Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson, Mississippi
80. The Spa at Pebble Beach, California
81. Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, North Carolina
82. Conrad Spa Los Angeles, California
83. The Spa at The Inn at Leola Village, Leola, Pennsylvania
84. Secrets Spa by Pevonia, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco
85. The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
86. The Spa at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona
87. Spa Montage, Montage Big Sky, Montana
88. The Bachelor Gulch Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Avon, Colorado
89. The Spa at The Peaks, Telluride, Colorado
90. The Spa at Thompson Zihuatanejo, Guerrero
91. Mokara Spa, Omni Nashville Hotel, Tennessee
92. Spa du Lac, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles, Louisiana
93. Elements Spa, Hilton Palm Springs, California
94. The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center, New York
95. Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, New York
96. The Spa at Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, California
97. Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California
98. Opal Spa, The Sagamore Resort & Spa, Bolton Landing, New York
99. The Palms Aveda Spa, Palms Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida
100. Spa at Grand National, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National, Alabama
Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2022. Rankings are determined by unique page views from spa and wellness travel consumers who visit Spas of America throughout the year. The Top 100 Spas of 2022 comprises 12% of all spa listings on http://www.spasofamerica.com.
