Spas of America Announces The Top 100 Spa & Wellness Experiences of 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's passion for spa and wellness travel rose in 2022. Consumers who were tired of restricted travel, as well as interested in prioritizing their own health, discovered new and exciting spa and wellness experiences across North America. The spa and wellness travel website, Spas of America, announced its Top 100 Spas of 2022, providing insight into consumers' favorite spa and wellness experiences of the year.

The No.1 spa for 2022 was Utah's fresh air-inspired Red Mountain Resort, Sagestone Spa & Salon. Nestled in St. George's red rock bluffs, the resort offers an award-winning fitness and hiking program and luxurious accommodations. A one-of-a-kind adventure destination retreat, Red Mountain Resort inspires guests to pursue health, wellness, balance, and joy.

"We are delighted to be included in the Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for another year," says Tracey Welsh, general manager. "We continue to keep experiential wellness at the center of our offerings at Red Mountain Resort, incorporating the spectacular setting of the resort's red rock cliffs and canyons into our programs and amenities, and our inclusion in this list only encourages us further. Like many of the Benchmark Resorts and Hotels, we pride ourselves on our world-class amenities, particularly in the health and wellness sector."

"This was a healthy year for the North American spa and wellness industry, with many resort and hotel spas reporting increased bookings," says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. "We see the trends of 2022 carrying over into 2023 with people taking longer trips, going on more of them, and spending more to take them. Wellness is an integral part of people's lives, and wellness tourism is predicted to grow an average of 21 percent annually through 2025, according to the Global Wellness Institute."

The Top 100 Spas of 2022 list includes 81 from the United States, 13 from Canada, and six from Mexico.

The annual award provides insight into consumers' favorite spas of the year, based on unique page views and consumer choices on http://www.spasofamerica.com.

Spas of America's Top 100 Spas of 2022

1. Red Mountain Resort, Ivins, Utah

2. Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, The Blue Mountains, Ontario

3. Spa by JW, JW Marriott Charlotte, North Carolina

4. Skaná, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, New York

5. Spa at the Shoals, Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, Florence, Alabama

6. Spa by JW, JW Marriott Water Street Tampa, Florida

7. Verandah Fitness Club & V-Spa, The Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas

8. Spa at Ross Bridge, Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Birmingham, Alabama

9. Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario

10. Feathers Spa at the Peabody Hotel, Memphis, Tennessee

11. The Spa at Beau Rivage, Biloxi, Mississippi

12. Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage, California

13. The Spa at Estancia La Jolla, California

14. The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario

15. The Spa at The Wentworth, New Castle, New Hampshire

16. Vetta Nordic Spa, Oro-Medonte, Ontario

17. Mtn. Laurel Spa, Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia

18. Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Crystal Springs Golf Resort, Vernon Township, New Jersey

19. Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan

20. Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia

21. Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa on Del Monte Golf Course, California

22. Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California

23. Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Baja California, Mexico

24. STRATA Integrated Wellness and Spa, Garden of The Gods Resort & Club, Colorado Springs, Colorado

25. Spa Palmera, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Florida

26. The Greenbrier Spa, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

27. The Spa at Montgomery, Alabama

28. Spa Otomi, The Westin Los Cabos Resort & Spa, Baja California-Sur

29. Away Spa W Dallas, Texas

30. The Spa at Sweetgrass, Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, South Carolina

31. IMMERSE Spa, MGM Grand Detroit, Michigan

32. Remède Spa, The St. Regis Mexico City, Ciudad de México

33. The St. Regis Aspen Spa, Colorado

34. Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario

35. The Spa at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, California

36. The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

37. Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg, New Jersey

38. 100 Fountain Spa, Pillar & Post, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

39. Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa, Miami, Florida

40. The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho

41. Elaia Spa at Hyatt Olive 8, Seattle, Washington

42. The Spa at Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, Florida

43. Lapis, The Spa at Fontainebleau, Miami Beach, Florida

44. Rush Creek Lodge and Spa at Yosemite, Groveland, California

45. Spa at the Del Monte, Pittsford, New York

46. Ciel Spa at the SLS Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California

47. Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage, California

48. Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Incline Village, Nevada

49. The St. Regis Deer Valley Spa, Park City, Utah

50. Aspira Spa at The Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

51. Aji Spa, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, Arizona

52. Rock Spa & Salon, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida

53. eforea Spa, Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, Arizona

54. Thermea Spa Village Whitby, Ontario

55. The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, New York

56. The Spa & Salon at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, New York

57. Hashani Spa, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Arizona

58. Luna Spa at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, Arizona

59. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri

60. Spa myBlend by Clarins, The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, Ontario

61. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, D.C.

62. Mokara Spa, Omni Orlando Resort ChampionsGate, Florida

63. Awana Spa, Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada

64. Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley, Calistoga, California

65. The Spa at Harrah's Resort Southern California, Valley Center, California

66. St. Anne's Spa, Grafton, Ontario

67. Vida Spa, Fairmont Chateau Whistler, British Columbia

68. The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City, Utah

69. The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs, Virginia

70. G Spa & Salon Foxwoods, Mashantucket, Connecticut

71. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California

72. Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio

73. Spa Terra, The Meritage Resort, Napa, California

74. The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

75. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida

76. The Spa at Newport Harbor Island Resort, Rhode Island

77. Ohtli Spa, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Jalisco

78. The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California

79. Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson, Mississippi

80. The Spa at Pebble Beach, California

81. Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, North Carolina

82. Conrad Spa Los Angeles, California

83. The Spa at The Inn at Leola Village, Leola, Pennsylvania

84. Secrets Spa by Pevonia, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

85. The L Spa & Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

86. The Spa at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Arizona

87. Spa Montage, Montage Big Sky, Montana

88. The Bachelor Gulch Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Avon, Colorado

89. The Spa at The Peaks, Telluride, Colorado

90. The Spa at Thompson Zihuatanejo, Guerrero

91. Mokara Spa, Omni Nashville Hotel, Tennessee

92. Spa du Lac, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles, Louisiana

93. Elements Spa, Hilton Palm Springs, California

94. The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center, New York

95. Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, New York

96. The Spa at Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, California

97. Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California

98. Opal Spa, The Sagamore Resort & Spa, Bolton Landing, New York

99. The Palms Aveda Spa, Palms Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

100. Spa at Grand National, Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National, Alabama

Source: Google Analytics, January 1–December 31, 2022. Rankings are determined by unique page views from spa and wellness travel consumers who visit Spas of America throughout the year. The Top 100 Spas of 2022 comprises 12% of all spa listings on http://www.spasofamerica.com.

