Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,061 in the last 365 days.

South African Diesel Genset Industry Outlook Report 2022-2025 - Innovation, Integration, and Transition to Renewable Energy Sources Drive Future Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Diesel Genset Industry, Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa is arguably sub-Saharan Africa's most developed economy and home to the region's largest energy sector.

However, the country's chronic energy crisis, most evident from the frequent loadshedding, largely stems from the failure of the national power utility, Eskom, to provide reliable, constant power supply due to its ailing coal-powered fleets and insufficient maintenance of the transmission and distribution network.

The poor condition of South Africa's national T&D network makes it prone to frequent unscheduled breakdowns, theft, and vandalization. The industry is looking at alternative backup power sources, such as diesel-powered generators, to avoid further operational losses. South Africa's primary need for diesel gensets lies in standby applications for industries and businesses, not prime power use.

The electricity grid is generally stable, with demand linked directly to loadshedding. The country has no direct manufacturing of diesel generators and heavily relies on the import of engines, alternators, or complete gensets from international markets.

While population growth, higher living standards, and increased industrial/mining activity drive demand for diesel gensets, alternative technologies such as renewable sources (wind, solar), battery energy storage systems, and gas generators are increasingly popular, restraining the diesel genset market growth.

However, alternative distributed energy resources (DER) are, to date, more expensive than diesel gensets and forecast to remain in the next 5 years. There are many opportunities for genset distributors to overcome market restraints through innovative customer services and the ability to adapt and enter new market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

  • Summary and Conclusions
  • Key Highlights of the Global Diesel Generator Industry
  • Challenges Faced by the Diesel Generator Industry in South Africa
  • South African Diesel Generator Industry - Actuals vs Forecast
  • Diesel Generator Industry Historical Sales
  • Top Predictions Beyond 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the South African Diesel Genset Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Project Scope

4. South Africa Macroeconomic Outlook

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Energy Industry

5. Growth Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

6. South African Diesel Generator Market Fundamentals

  • Diesel Generator Market
  • Diesel Generator Market by Power Range
  • Diesel Generator Market Analysis
  • Diesel Generator Market by Application Sector
  • Diesel Generator Market Share
  • Diesel Generator Engine and Alternator Analysis
  • Diesel Generator Competitor Activity Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Diesel Genset Technology Merging with Alternative Distributed Energy Resources
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Incorporating Diesel Gensets in Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

8. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0tmh6



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

South African Diesel Genset Industry Outlook Report 2022-2025 - Innovation, Integration, and Transition to Renewable Energy Sources Drive Future Growth Opportunities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.