The Top Social Media Marketing Agencies In January, According To DesignRush

The global social media advertising market is set to reach $358 billion by 2026. DesignRush listed the top social media marketing agencies that help brands drive revenue and growth through social channels.

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista predicts that the value of the social media advertising market worldwide will reach $358 billion by 2026. In Q3 2022, social media ad spending grew by 12% worldwide compared to the previous year. This trend highlights the increasing importance of social platforms in marketing efforts and the potential to drive success through social media marketing.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, identified the leading social media marketing agencies that help companies leverage the potential of social media to increase revenue and support growth.

The top social media marketing agencies in January are:

1. One Part Social - onepartsocial.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Social Media Strategy, Content Creation, and more

2. Social Impression - socialimpression.org
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Management, Email Marketing and more

3. IDEN - iden.agency
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Web Design and more

4. Bolder - bolderagency.com
Expertise: Brand Strategy, Social Media Marketing, Content Production and more

5. JSMM - jsmmtech.com
Expertise: Content Creation, Social Media Marketing, Digital Advertising and more

6. Digital4Trades - digital4trades.co.uk
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Web Design, Social Media Marketing and more

7. Just Get Known - justgetknown.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Audience Analytics, SEO and more

8. Caldiatech - caldiatech.com
Expertise: Web Design, SEO, Social Media Marketing and more

9. Actify Media - actifymedia.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Web Design and more

10. Altair Media - altair-media.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing and more

11. Relevant Audience - relevantaudience.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Digital Branding, Social Media Marketing and more

12. The Media Angel - themediaangel.co.uk
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Online Advertising, Media Planning & Buying and more

13. RenderTribe - rendertribe.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

14. Digitopia - digitopia.agency
Expertise: Inbound Marketing, Social Media Advertising, SEO and more

15. HeyHuman - heyhuman.com
Expertise: Branding, Content Creation, Social Media Marketing and more

Brands can explore the top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

