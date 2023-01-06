Insights on the SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) European Market to 2026 - Featuring Prime Video, Apple, Netflix and DAZN Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European SVOD market is expected to record a value of US$19.92 billion in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 10.84%, for the period spanning 2022-2026.

The factors such as growth in video streaming, rising use of social media, upsurge in tablet users and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by presence of numerable OTT platforms, challenge of content piracy and problems associated with customer retention. A few notable trends may include rising adoption of artificial intelligence, reducing cost of connectivity and rising role of cloud services.

In 2021, the SVOD industry in Europe has witnessed a remarkable surge, with the increase in the number of subscribers. The free trial proposition during the pandemic has represented a major incentive to familiarize with the SVOD services. As a result, on-demand services have experienced greater popularity, extending their influence on all Western Europe households, reaching the mass market in many countries.

Based on country, the U.K. had the fastest growing market in Europe and would continue to dominate in coming years, due to the presence of a vast population that supports online video streaming services. Companies in the SVOD space would enable better delivery of video streaming services; helping to drive OTT video services adoption across the region. Further, competition among streaming services providers would also ramp up as more services become available to consumers in Europe.

