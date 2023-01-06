Automotive DC-DC Converter Market worth USD 8.4 Bn by 2029 competitive landscape, demand, and supply chain, key market players by region, and forecast in 2029

Pune, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the " Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market " report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow at 31.73 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 8235.34 Mn.



Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Scope:

The market report covers the dynamics like drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges, assisting in the identification of driving and limiting forces as well as strategies to turn these factors into strengths. The data has been collected through the primary and secondary research data. Additionally, key players, their major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and market policies are reviewed detailed in the report. The competitive environment is a vital aspect of the financial key players. The report covers the competitive matrix and the competition scenario of the global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market. The report's report covers the analysis of the restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that influence market growth are important because they may be used to design diverse strategies for capturing the lucrative opportunities that exist in the ever-growing industry.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Overview:

A DC electronic load is used at the output of the DC-DC converter to simulate the device, which is expected be powered from the DC-DC converter. DC-DC converter is used in automotive applications to receive high voltage from the battery and converts it to a lower voltage to power on board devices like the instrumentation panel, entertainment system, sensors, and LED lighting. A DC-DC converter is used to provide in-vehicle comfort, which helps to maintain a 12 V supply to prevent any form of interruption to the vehicle's infotainment and fan ventilation systems. The modern car is a mobile data center. The production of electrical vehicle is requiring industrial scale electrical power handling component, battery charging and motor drives with rated in fractions of a megawatt. In a modern car more than 100 Microprocessors and controllers are operating in the background, and handling everything from wireless connectivity to heated seats. An electronic control unit system needs its own power rails, which can be derived from the battery, As in data centers, power bus architectures have been devised in cars to reduce losses and particularly weight, and DC/DC converters are used as an integral component to provide the voltage conversion stages from battery to end load.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Dynamics

Sales of Electric Vehicles Are expected to boost the demand for DC-DC Converter in Automotive Sector

Many auto manufacturers are embracing electrification, as proved by the increased number and variety of electrified models offered and commitments to brand electrification and sales targets. As countries across the globe individually and collectively encourage the shift to EVs, in the United States, states are leading in policies to help drive adoption of electric vehicles. According to the research, global light-duty EV sales reached a record high of 6.3 million units in 2021. Carmakers are expected to spend more than $268 billion through 2030 to develop new electrified passenger vehicle models. Nine manufacturers have already announced plans to spend over $22 billion to open new or renovated plants in the U.S. The Electrification of medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles is gaining because of fleet electrification targets by major companies.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Regional Insights

Many countries have announced target dates by which they would allow the sale of only zeroemission vehicles to fast-track the transition to a cleaner, electrified transportation sector. European countries are leading toward electrified movement with Denmark, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. aiming to only sell ZEVs in the coming years

Asia Pacific is Emerging Market

An adoption of IoT, demand for power density, adoption of smart grids, and energy storage systems, & electric automobiles are some of the prominent factors that drive the need for DC-DC converter in Automotive applications. The Asia Pacific is a major automotive, which also has a high production volume of passenger and commercial vehicles. China held the dominant position in Asia Pacific Automotive DC-DC Converter Market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The report covers the detail analysis of the Automotive DC-DC Converter market dynamics factors like drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges by five major region-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ME&A and South America.

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Segmentation

by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

by Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle



by Input Voltage

by Product Type

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Key Competitors:

Borgwarner Inc. (US)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (US)

Semiconductor Components Industries. (US)

Synqor Inc (US)

Crane Aerospace and Electronics (US)

Vicor Corporation (US)

VPT Power Inc. (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

UTC Aerospace Systems (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

Continental Ag (Germany)

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany)

Vitesco Technologies (Germany)

Deutronic Elektronik Gmbh (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Recom Power Gmbh (Austria)

Stmicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co.,Ltd (China)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

Tdk Corporation (Japan)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Sinpro Electronics Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

