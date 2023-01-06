$4.5+ Billion Worldwide Curling Irons Industry to 2031 - Increasing Use of Hair Grooming Products is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curling Irons Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global curling irons market.

This report focuses on curling irons market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the curling irons market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global curling iron market is expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2021 to $3.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The curling iron market is expected to grow to $4.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Major players in the curling irons market are Koninklijike Phillips N.V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Curlingiron.org, Spectrum Brands Inc., Lunata Beauty, Dyson, Revlon Inc., Andis Company, Geloon, Vega Industries Pvt Ltd., Wella Operations USA LLC, Coty Inc, Nykka E-Retail Pvt Ltd, Sharp Beauty Inc, Havells India Ltd. and Sally Beauty Supply LLC.

The curling iron market consists of sales of curling iron products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used on hair for making curls or waves on hair and are used to creating different styles of curls. Curling iron refers to a rod, usually of metal, used to change the structure of hair using heat. These may vary by diameter, material, the shape of a barrel, and type of handle.

The main types of curling irons are curling tongs, curling wands, and other products. Curling tongs refer to a device with a long metal part that is heated to curl hair. The technologies involved are corded, cordless, and hybrid. These are used in household and commercial and are distributed through hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, discount stores, independent small stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers, and other channels.

North America was the largest region in the curling irons market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the curling irons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The curling irons market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides curling irons market statistics, including curling irons industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a curling irons market share, detailed curling irons market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the curling irons industry. This curling irons market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing use of hair grooming products is expected to propel the growth of the curling irons market going forward. Hair grooming products refer to the products used to groom the hair and make the appearance clean and neat. Curling irons are helpful in grooming by making the appearance clean and neat in different ways, such as rolling a person's hair into curls, straightening hair, or warm hair for easier styling.

For instance, in November 2021, according to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, a US-based international arbitration institution, the average person spends on hair about $154 a month. On average, in hair salons, women spend $257 per year, while men spend $44. Therefore, the increasing use of hair grooming products is driving the curling irons market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the curling iron market. Major companies operating in the curling iron market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Dyson Ltd, a UK-based technology company operating in the curling iron market, launched the Dyson Airwrap Next Generation, a multi-styler. The Dyson Airwrap has the unique feature of the Coanda effect to help users style their hair without applying too much heat.

In April 2022, Helen of Troy Limited, a US-based developer of beauty products, acquired Curlsmith hair care products for $150 million. This acquisition complements and enhances Helen's prestige beauty platform. Curlsmith is a US-based manufacturer of hair care products, operating in the curling irons market.

The countries covered in the curling irons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $4.56 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

