Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,058 in the last 365 days.

NEO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds NeoGenomics Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO.

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/neogenomics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=35357&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NeoGenomics between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NeoGenomics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neo-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-neogenomics-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-6-2023-301715075.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

You just read:

NEO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds NeoGenomics Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.