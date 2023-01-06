Submit Release
SI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Silvergate Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation SI.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Silvergate between November 9, 2021 and November 17, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Silvergate Capital Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/si-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-silvergate-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-6-2023-301715084.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

