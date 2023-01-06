Global Nutritional Food Ingredient Market size is estimated to reach US$78.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

One of the key factors driving the Nutritional food ingredients market is rising awareness of healthy foods, as well as rising organic food consumption.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $78.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. As the name implies, nutritional food ingredients provide a variety of nutritional health benefits to consumers. Fibers, Vitamins & Minerals, Starches, antioxidants, and others are included under nutritional food ingredients. They are used as natural flavorings, natural sweeteners, and emulsifiers. Fibers, for example, are used as a filler in food products. They are plant components that withstand the digestive enzymes of humans. Incorporating these types of health food ingredients not only attracts customers but also helps producers reduce the cost of creating these items. Obesity has become one of the world's biggest health concerns, resulting in a rise in demand for fiber-rich and healthful dietary products. This element has a direct positive impact on the demand for Nutritional Food Ingredients, particularly in Western countries which are driving the market growth.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nutritional Food Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

2. Other factors driving market growth include rising disposable income, rising demand for fortified and convenience foods, and rising consumer adoption of modern lifestyles.

3. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, diabetes, obesity, joint pain, and cancer drives the market for nutritional food ingredients.

4. The Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Market research will give a detailed analysis of the market's leading players' strengths, weaknesses, and chances.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : Based on Type, the Probiotics segment in the Global Nutritional Food Ingredients market held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is predicted to increase significantly and continue to dominate the market over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Source : Based on Source, the Natural segment in the Global Nutritional Food Ingredients market held a dominant market share in the year 2021, and is predicted to increase significantly and continue to dominate the market over the forecast period of 2022-2027 with a CAGR OF 7.5%.

Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : North America dominated the Global Nutritional Food Ingredients market in 2021, accounting for 35% of the market. This is mostly owing to the presence of key market players in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Nutritional Food Ingredients Industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Tate & Lyle

3. BASF

4. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

5. Archer Daniels Midland

