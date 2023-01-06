Enteric Disease Testing Market will generate new growth opportunities 2023-2030 | Alere, Becton Dickinson, Biomerica.

Enteric Disease Testing

Enteric infection is a type of intestinal disease that causes symptoms ranging from mild gastroenteritis to systemic infections and severe diarrhea.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteric Disease Testing Market Size Projections : The global enteric disease testing market was valued at US$ 3,643.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,432.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The market study on Enteric Disease Testing Market examines the topic in respect to a number of industry elements, including market size, status, trends, and prediction.

Enteric infection is a type of intestinal disease that can cause mild gastroenteritis to systemic infections and severe diarrhoea. According to the World Health Organization, infectious gastroenteritis causes 1 billion cases of diarrhoea worldwide and over 2 million deaths each year. Furthermore, according to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, enteric and diarrheal diseases kill approximately 500,000 children under the age of five each year, and children who survive repeated infections by gut pathogens in their early years of life may have lifelong health problems. One of the major factors driving the growth of the enteric disease testing market is the continuous rise in enteric infections among children.

Scope of Enteric Disease Testing For 2023:

Enteric Disease Testing Market research assesses the rate of growth and market value based on market dynamics and growth generating variables.

Major companies in Enteric Disease Testing Market are: Alere, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Biomerica, Inc., bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Coris BioConcept, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Trinity Biotech.

→ Additionally, this report discusses the major factors influencing market growth as well as the possibilities, risks, and challenges that the industry as a whole and key competitors in particular face. It also looks at important new trends and how they might affect both present and future growth.

→ The in-depth review of the global Enteric Disease Testing market's new developments, controversial trends, market pilots already in place, challenges, norms, and technical domain.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Enteric Disease Testing Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios.

