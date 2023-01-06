White Oil Market Size to Boost USD 1.6 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 3.80% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Emerging Economies and Investment by Suppliers will drive the growth of White Oil Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that White Oil Market is forecast to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. The cosmetics and toiletries industry alone accounts for more than one-fourth of total white oil demand. Nearly 70 percent of the demand for white oil in these main markets is currently for Group II-based products. White oils have historically been derived from paraffinic Group I and naphthenic base stocks and is misnomer as they are not white at all, but crystal clear. However, due to the decrease in Group I supply, the use of Group I has been shrinking, although Group II, III, and GTL supply have been increasing. The most common portion in crude oil is aliphatic hydrocarbons. n-alkanes, isoalkanes, cycloalkanes (naphthenes), terpenes, and steranes are examples of aliphatics molecules with linear or branched open-chain architectures. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the White Oil market owing to increase in demand from personal care and the pharmaceutical industry.

2. In order to decrease manufacturing costs and time to achieve an expanded market share, influential industry players concentrate more on process innovation.

1. Technical Grade held the largest share of 48% in the White Oil market in 2020. In different industrial-grade applications, Technical Grade refines the use of colorless & odorless paraffinic mineral oil. This oil is derived from high-grade paraffinic base oils. White Oils are a biologically stable substance with no level of tolerance for pathogenic support for bacteria. It is totally free of aromatic hydrocarbons and has a high degree of lubrication and insulation. Due to their colorless, odorless, tasteless, and hydrophobic properties, these products are used in many different end-use industries.

2. APAC dominated the White Oil market with a share of more than 52% in 2020, followed by Europe and North America. China has become the world's biggest market for cosmetics and skincare products. Over the past ten years, the beauty sector in the country has seen a growth of around 5 percent, and it is set to rise at around the same pace over the coming years as well.

3. Cosmetics has been the primary market for White Oil in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing emphasis on skincare and nourishing products for hairstyling, coloring products, and suntan products are augmenting the industry's growth. In varied applications, including cosmetics and personal care, white oil has become an important ingredient.

4. Personal Care & Cosmetics industry has been the primary market for White Oil in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. The personal care industry is diverse in nature and is growing at a steady pace, mainly due to the high concentration of many manufacturers of cosmetic products in Asian countries, such as China, Indonesia, India, Japan, and South Korea.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the White Oil Industry are -

1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL),

2. British Petroleum,

3. Calumet Specialty Products Partners,

4. Columbia Petro Chem Pvt. Ltd,

5. ExxonMobil Corporation,



