At 10.3 % CAGR, Aramid Fibers Market Size Worth USD 6.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The shift in trend to lightweight automobiles is one of the key driving factors in the Aramid Fibers Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Aramid Fibers Market size is estimated to reach a value of USD US$6.5 billion by the end of 2027 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Aramid fibers are synthetic fibers that are made from aromatic polyamides and possess superior characteristics like high strength, resistance to heat, abrasion & solvents and electrical insulation. Aramid Fibers can be segmented into two types, namely, Para-aramid and Meta-aramid fibers. It is typically used in applications such as ballistic composites, protective clothing, industrial filtration, optical fibers and so on. Aramid Fibers are known to possess superior tensile strength, even more so than steel, and works efficiently even at temperatures as high as 600 degrees Celsius. They also possess dielectric properties which makes them ideal for electrical applications. The report coverage includes market segmentation, market landscape, drivers and challenges. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aramid-Fibers-Market-Research-503297



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aramid Fibers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Aramid Fibers market, and it can be attributed to the growth of the Aerospace and Defense Industry, especially in China and India.

2. Para-aramid Fibers possess higher Tensile Strength and are more commonly used in strengthening applications like protective and ballistic clothing while Meta-aramid Fibers are known for high heat resistance and their electrical insulation and are used more in the Electrical and Electronics Industry.

3. Aramid Fibers are most commonly used in Protective & Ballistic Clothing due to their superior tensile strength and high resistance to heat and abrasion.

4. During the Pandemic, there was a decrease in the demand for Aramid Fibers, and the supply chain was greatly disrupted.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=503297



Segmental Analysis:

1. The para-aramid segment dominated the global aramid fibers market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2021. This is because para-aramid fibers showcase outstanding strength-to-weight ratio as well as high tensile strength. This makes para-aramid fibers ideal for applications in protective and ballistic clothing and for the production of lightweight vehicles.

2. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of more than 30% in the aramid fibers Market. This is primarily due to the substantial growth of the aerospace industry in the Asia-Pacific Region. According to Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2021-2040, China is estimated to acquire 8,700 new aircraft within the next 20 years. China, also, currently accounts for 13% of the worldwide fleet which is estimated to be 19.9% by 2040.

3. The aerospace and defense industry held the largest share of more than 70% in 2020. Aramid Fibers are used as reinforcement components in the primary wings and the fuselage in new-generation aircraft. They are also used in the landing gear doors and edge panels. The Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2021-2040 has estimated that the world fleet of aircraft will grow by a total of 43,610, an estimate of 3.1% growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aramid Fibers Industry are -

1. TEIJIN Limited

2. DuPont

3. Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.

4. Kolon Industries, Inc.

5. HYOSUNG



Click on the following link to buy the Aramid Fibers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=503297



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Aramid Prepreg Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aramid-Prepreg-Market-Research-503026

B. Aerospace Material Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15106/aerospace-material-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062



