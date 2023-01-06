Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size Expected To Reach $98 Billion By 2027

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2023- Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's cancer monoclonal antibodies market forecast, the cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $98.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The growth in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market is due to the rise in the number of cancer cases. Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market include Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline.

Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain themselves in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the past few years. For instance, in September 2020, AbbVie and I-Mab entered into a strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), which is a monoclonal antibody drug used to treat multiple cancers.

• By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies: Bevacizumab (Avastin), Rituximab (Rituxan), Trastuzumab (Herceptin), Cetuximab (Erbitux), Panitumumab (Vectibix), Other Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

• By Application: Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmacies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cancer monoclonal antibodies refer to a particular class of protein created in a lab that has the ability to bind to certain bodily targets, such as antigens on the surface of cancer cells. Each monoclonal antibody is designed to bind to a single antigen, and there are many different types of monoclonal antibodies.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies global market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

