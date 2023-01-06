COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the COVID-19 rapid test kits market. As per TBRC’s COVID-19 rapid test kits market forecast, the COVID-19 rapid test kits market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -75.0%.

The growth in the COVID-19 rapid test kits market is due to Government regulations and steps to provide diversified diagnostic approaches. North America is expected to hold the largest COVID-19 rapid test kits market share. Major players in the COVID-19 rapid test kits market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Cepheid Inc.,

Trending COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Trend

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms with the rapid diagnostic test kits are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. In March 2020, Surgisphere announced the availability of a rapid diagnostic intelligent tool for COVID-19 that it developed to utilize three laboratory tests with a sensitivity of 93.7% and specificity of 99.9% to identify patients who are likely to be infected with Coronavirus. Surgisphere created a decision tree analysis to identify patients who are likely to be infected with Coronavirus, using clinical lab data of patients in the QuartzClinical platform which is a cloud-based healthcare data analytics platform. Early detection of patients results in faster treatment and thus saves more lives which can be achieved through the use of artificial intelligence along with the rapid diagnosis test.

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Segments

• By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Other Test Types

• By Kit Type: Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, Reagents

• By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal swab, Oropharyngeal swab, Nasal swab, Other Specimen Types

• By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits are simple to use device that offer prompt results, typically in 20 minutes or less. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

