Industrial Robots Market Size Expected To Reach $77 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial robots global market. As per TBRC’s industrial robots market forecast, the global industrial robots market size is expected to grow from $77.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth in the industrial robots global market is due to the shortage of skilled workers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial robots market share. Major players in the industrial robots market include ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso.

Trending Industrial Robots Market Trend

Automated mobile robots (AMR) are one of the recent trends in the industrial robots global market. AMR is a robot that is designed to move materials across a plant floor or through a warehouse without the aid and direction of a human worker. Floor cleaners, forklifts, and pallet movers are examples of types of AMRs. For instance, Fetch Robotics, a California-based firm handles heavy loads in its warehouse by using AMR. Fetch Robotics cloud computing program enables an operator to scale and control all operations with the click of a button. It eliminates employee risk for injury and increases the efficiency of their overall operations.

Industrial Robots Market Segments

By Product Type: Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Scara Robots, Other Product Types

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metals & Machinery, Other End-User Industries

By Application: Pick And Plane, Wielding And Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting And Processing, Other Applications

By Geography: The industrial robots global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial robots refer to programmable, mechanical devices used in place of people to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. A robot has its own control system and is not controlled by a machine.

