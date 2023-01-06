At 9.3% CAGR, Lipids Market Size Worth US$17.3 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry with Lipids Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lipids Market size is forecast to reach US$17.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027. Lipids are hydrogen molecules that act as structural and functional foundations in living organisms. The steroid hormone, which is made up of lipid-derived hormones like testosterone and oestrogen, is a crucial chemical messenger, this acts as an essential function for signaling the cells. The lipids market is primarily driven by the growth of the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, which utilizes lipids in adipose tissue and adipose cell application. Also, the growing demand for lipids from the food and beverage industry is fueling the demand for lipids, which is also benefiting the growth of the lipids industry during the projected forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lipids Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Lipids market, owing to the growing pharmaceutical production in the region. According to the International Trade Administration, in the year 2019, the total pharmaceutical production in Japan was US$84.6 million, an increase of 35.1% to 2018.

2. The increasing utilization of phospholipid molecules of fatty acids in the cosmetics industry is fueling market growth.

3. The rapid increase in the adoption of lipids in the nutrient supplement industry is creating an opportunity for the lipid market.

4. Moreover, the increasing research and development of lipids as pesticide adjuvants in the agriculture industry is accelerating the lipid industry growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The drug delivery held a significant share in the lipids market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027. Lipid-based is widely utilized as a drug delivery system that aims to solve problems such as medication solubility and bioavailability.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the lipids market in 2021 up to 41%. The major economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growth of the healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry, food and beverage, and more such industries. The growth of these industry's in the Asia-Pacific region is boosting the market growth.

3. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry held the largest share in the lipids market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027. Lipids are commonly used as the structural building material of all adipose cell membranes in the pharmaceutical industry.

4. The lipids are widely used in cosmetics designed to be applied on the skin to protect and improve the appearance of the body, to form a protective barrier on the skin, shielding it from dangerous exterior chemicals while also keeping it hydrated and smooth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lipids Industry are -

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. BASF SE

4. Solutex

5. Clover Corporation



