Global Oxygen Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Oxygen Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oxygen market. As per TBRC’s oxygen market forecast, the global oxygen market size is expected to grow from $62.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The growth in the oxygen market is due to the increasing prevalence of various diseases related to breathing problems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oxygen market share. Major players in the oxygen market include Linde Group, Praxair Technology Inc., Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc.

Companies involved in the market are developing innovative ways to utilize oxygen in various industries such as medical, chemical, etc. The rising need among patients across healthcare services acts as a driving force for companies to find new innovative ways to improve oxygen delivery. In order to improve the oxygen delivery and to monitor the oxygen dosage of patients in respiratory care facilities, Camcon Medical introduced Binary Actuation Technology (BAT). BAT is an innovative solution that aids in providing accurate dosage and reduces wastage by providing cost-effective solutions to patients who require oxygen therapy. It is through such innovative methods that entities involved in the oxygen market are able to improve the economic benefit of the products.

Oxygen Market Segments

• By Product Type: Medical Oxygen, Industrial Oxygen, Other Product Types

• By Application: Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Automobiles, Mining, Mineral processing applications

• By End User Industry: Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Health Care Industry, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global oxygen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oxygen is a colorless, non-metallic gas that is highly reactive in nature. Oxygen forms oxides with many compounds and other elements. The oxygen is used in various applications, such as steel mills to oxidize unwanted impurities in steel. Oxygen is also used in the food industry, medical oxygen for respiration, and oxy-acetylene torches.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Oxygen Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oxygen global market size, drivers and trends, oxygen global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and oxygen global market growth across geographies. The oxygen global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

