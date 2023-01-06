Plasticizers Market Size Expected to Reach US$20.5 billion with CAGR of 5.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth in Food Packaging demand for Plasticizers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plasticizers Market size is estimated to reach US$20.5 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Plasticizers are low-molecular-weight polymers that widen the gap between crystalline polymer chains, making them more flexible and hence harder. It has industrial application in the isomerization chemical process. It is used with hemiterpene alcohol which aids the isomerization reaction by forming an allyl complex. The plasticizer is commonly used in cosmetics as plasticizers ethoxylate which is synthesized by ethoxylation that involves the addition of ethylene oxide to a plasticizer. Plasticizers are used with PVC in many applications such as medical equipment, electronic equipment, flooring, wall covering, toys, tubes, and more. The growing cosmetics & personal care industry and packaging industry are the driving factors of the Plasticizers Market while regulatory restrictions due to adverse health effects are the restraining factor. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plasticizers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the Plasticizers Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand in the electronics industry which is spurring the demand for plasticizers in APAC.

2. Electrical and electronics are estimated to be the significant segment of the plasticizer market owing to the surge in demand for semiconductors used in a variety of electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and audio-video equipment.

3. Plasticizers play an important role in several industries such as aerospace, automotive, and building & construction which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global plasticizer market.

4. The growing packaging industry will certainly boost the market as a plasticizer is extensively used with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the packaging industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The wire and cable segment held the largest share in the Plasticizers Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-27. Plasticizers make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) flexible and soft, which is necessary for the manufacturing of wires and cables.

2. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounts for the largest share in the Plasticizers Market in 2021 and held nearly 41% of the market share. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for plasticizers in several end-use industries in this region such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, building & construction, automotive and more.

3. The electrical and electronics segment held the largest share in the Plasticizers Market in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-27. Plasticizers are often used in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to make it flexible, processable, and bendable. Plasticizers enhance the thermo-plasticity of a polymer.

4. Plasticized PVC films help to keep meat fresh by promoting high oxygen and water vapor transfer. They're cost-efficient because they work well on high-speed packing machines, and they're effective for display because of their clarity.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plasticizers Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. ExxonMobil Chemical

3. Eastman Chemical Company

4. Arkema S.A

5. Blue sail Chemical Group



